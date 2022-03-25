Home » Investing » Cryptocurrency » Could XRP Hit $1 Soon?

Could XRP Hit $1 Soon?

Here’s why it’s entirely possible that XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) could indeed hit the $1-per-token level should investor interest remain strong.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

The cryptocurrency sector is certainly one that’s made many fortunes in recent years. That said, this wealth effect is one that shouldn’t be viewed absent the risk investors are taking. Many popular meme tokens remain at valuations well above where they started. However, many have declined considerably from their peak.

In the large-cap token space, one project that’s been a divisive one of late is XRP (CRYPTO:XRP). Ripple, the parent company behind this project, has been embroiled in a lawsuit with the SEC for some time.

Let’s dive into whether XRP is worth a buy in this context, and whether it’s possible for this token to hit $1 in the near term. For context, XRP currently trades at $0.84 at the time of writing.

Announcement of a $1 billion XRP grant

It’s important to remember that XRP is a token that’s been above the $1 level many times in the past. In fact, as recently as last November, this token was above this level. In 2017, XRP soared to more than $3 per token, signaling the kinds of moves this token can make.

Among the positives bulls can point to as reasons to own XRP right now is a massive investment program Ripple has put in place for developers on the XRP distributed ledger. Ripple hopes that a $1 billion XRP grant (worth around $850 million at today’s prices) will incentivize developers and creators to build new projects using XRP.

Grants for developers have led to additional projects and more users on Ripplenet and other applications. XRP’s adoption has picked up, as has its potential. Accordingly, investors bullish on XRP may like where this network is headed, absent the legal issues facing Ripple right now.

Bottom line

There are certainly positive catalysts investors should consider with XRP. Indeed, this token’s track record is one that does suggest a $1 near-term price target on this token makes sense.

However, in addition to this impressive developer investment, it’s the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit that investors are concerned about right now. Reportedly, the SEC notched a small win in having a judge grant their extension request for discovery yesterday. That said, bulls note that this lawsuit is nearing its completion. Ultimately, some sort of resolution is likely a positive for Ripple and the XRP token.

Overall, a $1 near-term price target is certainly achievable. If sentiment remains bullish, perhaps we could see this level in the next week or two. However, like all tokens, investors ought to factor in risk into their calculations.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cryptocurrency

Increasing yield
Cryptocurrency

Forget Dividend Stocks: This DeFi Protocol Offers a Yield of 19.5%

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors with a high-risk profile should consider allocating a small portion of savings towards DeFi protocols such as Anchor.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Could Re-Test $3,500

| Andrew Button

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) could re-test $3,500 now that the NFT buyers have been shaken out of the market.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

The Top Cryptocurrency You Need to Buy in April

| Aditya Raghunath

Solana is a cryptocurrency that gained significant momentum last year. Here's why it should be part of your shopping list…

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Bloomberg Expects Ethereum to Touch $6,100 in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

Several analysts remain bullish on the long-term prospects of Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency.

Read more »

Big Bitcoin logo.
Cryptocurrency

Could Biden’s New Crypto Rules Sink Bitcoin?

| Chris MacDonald

Here are some of the new regulatory possibilities for Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) that may arise out of President Biden's new executive…

Read more »

clock time
Cryptocurrency

Ripple – Banks Go All-in!

| Andrew Button

Top banks like the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) are using XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) for payments!

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) Rises Above US$42,500, But Don’t Get Excited

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Bitcoin rose above US$42,500 without a specific catalyst, so the price could also drop sharply without warning.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

2 Heavily Discounted Crypto Tokens to Buy in March

| Adam Othman

The beauty of crypto as an asset class is its pace. The tokens that are heavily discounted right now might…

Read more »