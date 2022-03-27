Home » Investing » 3 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy This Week

3 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy This Week

If you’re looking to add a high-quality investment to your portfolio this week, here are three of the best Canadian ETFs to buy now.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in exchange-trade funds (ETFs) offers numerous advantages for Canadian investors. ETFs are so beneficial that whether you’re a new investor making your first stock purchase, or a veteran investor with years of experience, you can utilize the benefits of ETFs all the same. But with so many Canadian ETFs to choose from, you want to make sure the ones you buy are the best of the best.

The best use of an ETF is to gain instant exposure to a specific sector or a type of stock while also getting adequate diversification to reduce single stock risk.

So often, the best ETFs to buy will be similar to the top Canadian stocks to buy at the time. That means if you’re an investor looking to shore up your portfolio and add defence in this market, those are the ETFs to consider.

On the other hand, if you’re an investor looking to buy stocks that are out of favour, where you can get an attractive discount, there are other ETFs to consider.

So with that in mind, here are three of the best Canadian ETFs to buy this week.

A top tech stock ETF

If you’re a value investor that’s looking to buy stocks cheap and get the most bang for your buck, one of the best Canadian ETFs to buy this week will be a tech ETF, such as the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT).

Tech stocks have been some of the hardest-hit stocks over the past six months, as investors have been rebalancing their portfolios ahead of tightening monetary policy. However, although they’ve been out of favour recently, many of these stocks are now so cheap, this is one of the best opportunities to buy.

In fact, right now, the ETF is roughly 33% off its 52-week high, showing just how cheap the sector is and how much it’s underperformed in recent months.

Therefore, before it can recover while these stocks still trade cheap, it’s certainly one of the best Canadian ETFs to buy this week.

Index ETFs are some of the best to buy for Canadian investors

Index funds are a great way to gain exposure to many stocks across several different industries. And while the TSX has been performing well lately, thanks to gold and energy stocks making up a large portion of the index, the S&P 500 has underperformed.

So another one of the best Canadian ETFs to buy this week if you’re a value investor is a fund like the iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:XSP).

Buying and holding index stocks for years is one of the best and simplest ways to put your money to work. And if you want to maximize that strategy, buying on the dips is one of the top ways to do so.

Already the S&P 500 has started to recover in recent weeks, though. So while it’s still trading off its highs, it’s one of the top Canadian ETFs to buy this week.

A low-volatility ETF

Lastly, if you’re an investor that’s looking to add more resiliency to your portfolio, especially in these uncertain times, one of the best Canadian ETFs to buy is the BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB).

Buying a fund like the ZLB that offers you exposure to several of the safest and lowest volatility stocks can be a useful investment, especially if you’re risk-averse.

You can gain exposure to financial stocks, utilities, consumer staples, and more. And as would be expected, with a portfolio of high-quality, low-risk stocks, it provides a yield of roughly 2.5%.

So if you’re worried about the market environment but don’t want to hold cash due to inflation being so significant, a fund like the ZLB is one of the best Canadian ETFs to buy this week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Retirees: A Top Passive Income Pick on Sale

| Joey Frenette

H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) may not be the highest-yielding property play out there, but it's certainly looking like one of the…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 ETFs for a Solid Retirement Portfolio in 3 Decades

| Adam Othman

Building a solid retirement portfolio might not require taking on too much risk, especially if you have time on your…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian DIY Investors: How to Create a “Lazy” Portfolio Using Just 3 ETFs

| Tony Dong

Want the cheapest, most effective, and hands-off approach to retirement? This is the way.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Safe Stocks to Buy That Will Protect and Grow Your Capital

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian stocks are perfect to buy in this market environment, offering long-term growth potential while also being very…

Read more »

money while you sleep
Stocks for Beginners

No Time to Invest? 3 Simple Canadian ETFs to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to put your hard-earned money to work, here are three of the best and simplest Canadian ETFs…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

4 Insanely Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Before April

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for Canadian stocks to buy for the long term, here are four that look insanely cheap…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

My Favourite Stock to Beat the Market in 2022 and Beyond

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a value stock that's swimming in profits, with a solid balance sheet. Should investors look to…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Stocks for Beginners

Cineplex Stock (TSX:CGX): Why the Skeptics Are Wrong

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex stock remains dirt cheap as conventional wisdom says streaming will kill movie theatres. Yet, attendance is soaring as theatres…

Read more »