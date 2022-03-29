Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Help You Retire Wealthy

3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Help You Retire Wealthy

Investors don’t need to focus on risky small-cap stocks in order to generate wealth. Blue-chip stocks could work just as well.

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
funds, money, nest egg

Image source: Getty Images

When investors look for stocks that could generate wealth, they often turn to small-cap stocks. Although this isn’t an incorrect way to go about it, there are other options. Certain blue-chip stocks have shown that they’re capable of beating the market over the long term. By holding shares of companies with this ability, investors can still generate massive amounts of wealth over the years. In this article, I’ll discuss three blue-chip stocks that could help you retire wealthy.

A leader within the e-commerce industry

Although blue-chip stocks tend to be more established companies, that doesn’t mean certain growth stocks can’t be classified as blue chips. If we take the S&P/TSX 60 as our benchmark for blue-chip stocks, then Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) should be considered in this article. For those that are unfamiliar, the S&P/TSX 60 is a list of 60 large companies that lead important industries within Canada. Impressively, Shopify isn’t just a leader within Canada’s e-commerce industry but a leader on a global scale.

Shopify stock has been very popular among growth investors since its IPO. Entering this year, the stock had gained about 5,000%. However, since the start of the year, Shopify stock has fallen about 41%. Although this may be alarming to some, I would view it as an opportunity to buy shares of an excellent company at a massive discount. The e-commerce industry will continue to increase its penetration of the global retail industry over the coming years, and Shopify remains one of the biggest, if not the biggest, players in this space.

A company with a long history of success

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another blue-chip stock that investors should consider for their portfolios. Although it operates as a tech company like Shopify, its business is very different. Constellation Software focuses on acquiring great vertical market software (VMS) businesses. It then helps develop those acquisitions into exceptional businesses. Because of the vast differences between Constellation Software and Shopify, I believe these companies provide sufficient diversification if investors were interested in holding both stocks.

For much of its history, Constellation Software has focused on acquiring small- and medium-sized businesses. However, in February 2021, Constellation’s president and founder Mark Leonard stated that it would begin targeting large VMS businesses for acquisition. Of course, this could lead to hurdles in the short term, as the company attempts to add a new business area into its already proven playbook. However, if it can successfully incorporate the acquisition of large businesses into its workflow, then it could be a major catalyst for Constellation Software stock.

Investing in a reliable company

Investors interested in companies outside of the tech sector also have a lot of options available to them. Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) is one of the most interesting companies, in my opinion. It operates a portfolio with $690 billion of assets under management. That makes it one of the largest alternative asset management firms in the world.

Although Brookfield’s business may not be very exciting, it does announce some very intriguing projects. In 2021, the company announced that it would be partnering with Tesla to develop a large-scale sustainable neighbourhood in the United States. If this project proves successful, it could be a massive addition to Brookfield’s business.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns Shopify and Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Constellation Software, and Tesla.

More on Stocks for Beginners

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to get rich by investing for the long term, here are two of the best Canadian ETFs…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

4 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022

| Robin Brown

There are plenty of heavily undervalued Canadian growth stocks to buy in 2022. Here are four top picks that are…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Covered Call ETFs: Here’s Why New Investors Should Avoid Them

| Tony Dong

Don't get fooled by the high yields - covered call ETFs are no free lunch. Don't think of them as…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Stocks for Beginners

Lazy Landlords: 2 of the Best Residential REITs to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to find investments in the real estate sector or have dreams of owning a rental property, here…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Beginner Index ETFs Every New Canadian Investor Should Own

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 and the S&P/TSX 60 indexes are great long-term buy-and-holds. Here are the two best ETFs for investing…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

No Time to Invest? Buy Any of These 3 BlackRock ETF Portfolios to Be Set for Life

| Tony Dong

Want the most hands-off method to DIY your investment portfolio? Check out these ETF portfolios.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Can You Retire a Millionaire by Just Investing in the S&P 500?

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 is the benchmark for many investors to beat. Here's why it could be the best investment you'll…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy This Week

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to add a high-quality investment to your portfolio this week, here are three of the best Canadian…

Read more »