Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 4 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022

4 Undervalued Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022

There are plenty of heavily undervalued Canadian growth stocks to buy in 2022. Here are four top picks that are steals today.

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

The recent rout in Canadian growth stocks has created some fantastic buying opportunities. There are opportunities in small-cap technology, industrial, and consumer discretionary stocks. Here are four ridiculously undervalued stocks to buy for solid gains in 2022 and beyond.

A top diversified acquirer

Brookfield Business Partners (TSX:BBU.UN)(NYSE:BBU) is the private equity arm of Brookfield Asset Management. It owns and acquires businesses in a broad array of sectors including healthcare, construction, financials, technology, energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

BBU’s business targets generally dominate a market niche or operate with strong competitive moats. It provides capital and management expertise, and it turns those businesses into cash cows. Over the past five years, it has compounded revenues and EBITDA annually by 42% and 37%, respectively.

Despite that, this Canadian stock only trades with an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratio of 7.8. The company targets +20% annual growth going forward, so, on a growth-to-value basis, this stock is very attractive today.

A top Canadian tech stock

Sangoma Technologies (TSX:STC)(NASDAQ:SANG) stock has been hammered ever since the tech selloff started in late 2021. Over the past year, this Canadian stock is down 43%. Unlike many other technology peers, this stock is very cheap. It trades with a 13% free cash flow yield and an EV/EBITDA ratio of only seven.

Fundamentally, there is nothing wrong with this business. Last year, Sangoma grew revenues and EBITDA by 31% and 54%, respectively. It combined with a large cloud-based communications provider in the U.S. to become a leader in communications-as-a-service software. As a result, its 2022 outlook is projecting growth in the 60% range.

If you are not afraid to buy a beaten-up Canadian technology stock, this is one that could easily double and triple over the next few years once sentiment changes.

A top Canadian manufacturer

Another Canadian growth stock that is still incredibly cheap today is BRP (TSX:DOO)(NASDAQ:DOOO). BRP is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of recreational vehicles and marine craft. It owns leading brands such as Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, and Can-Am.

Despite supply chain challenges this year, the company continues to perform incredibly well. It just posted fiscal year 2022 results. Revenues increased 28.5%, EBITDA grew 46%, and earnings per share soared 84%!

The company continued to consolidate market share, and it significantly outperformed its guidance. The 2023 outlook was better than expected, and the market reacted positively.

Fortunately, this Canadian stock is still cheap with an EV/EBITDA of six and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nine. The company is buying back a tonne of stock from its ample free cash flow production. Consequently, there is still material upside from here.

A top Canadian industrial stock

One of Canada’s least recognized serial acquirers is Hardwoods Distribution (TSX:HDI). Since 2010, it has consolidated more than 14 building product suppliers and distributors. Just in the last two years, it has added $1.4 billion of sales through acquisition. Today, the company is a leading distributor of architectural products in North America.

Over the past five years, Hardwoods compounded revenues and adjusted earnings per share by 22% and 38%, respectively. Last year, it grew revenues by 65% and EBITDA by 154%!

There is a massive housing shortage in North America, so that should be supportive for its long-term organic growth. Despite the strong results, this Canadian stock trades with an EV/EBITDA of five and a P/E of 6.2. The stock has recently been declining, but that makes for an even better chance to pick this stock up at a better bargain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown owns BRP INC, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, Brookfield Business Partners L.P., HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC, and Sangoma Technologies Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to get rich by investing for the long term, here are two of the best Canadian ETFs…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Covered Call ETFs: Here’s Why New Investors Should Avoid Them

| Tony Dong

Don't get fooled by the high yields - covered call ETFs are no free lunch. Don't think of them as…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Stocks for Beginners

Lazy Landlords: 2 of the Best Residential REITs to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to find investments in the real estate sector or have dreams of owning a rental property, here…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Beginner Index ETFs Every New Canadian Investor Should Own

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 and the S&P/TSX 60 indexes are great long-term buy-and-holds. Here are the two best ETFs for investing…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

No Time to Invest? Buy Any of These 3 BlackRock ETF Portfolios to Be Set for Life

| Tony Dong

Want the most hands-off method to DIY your investment portfolio? Check out these ETF portfolios.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

Can You Retire a Millionaire by Just Investing in the S&P 500?

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 is the benchmark for many investors to beat. Here's why it could be the best investment you'll…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

3 of the Best Canadian ETFs to Buy This Week

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to add a high-quality investment to your portfolio this week, here are three of the best Canadian…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Retirees: A Top Passive Income Pick on Sale

| Joey Frenette

H&R REIT (TSX:HR.UN) may not be the highest-yielding property play out there, but it's certainly looking like one of the…

Read more »