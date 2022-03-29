Home » Investing » Cargojet Stock Jumps 10% on New Strategic Deal

Cargojet Stock Jumps 10% on New Strategic Deal

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock jumped 10% on Tuesday, as the company announced a long-term strategic partnership with DHL for international expansion.

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) shares jumped 10% on Tuesday, as the cargo airline announced a long-term strategic deal with DHL Network Operations.

What happened?

Cargojet stock announced the strategic deal with DHL for a five-year term, with the option to renew for an additional two years afterwards. The deal would allow Cargojet to provide air-transportation services for the DHL global network.

Cargojet currently has 12 freighters under use for DHL. This will increase by five for 2022 to 2023. It will also add its long-range cargo aircraft in 2023 or early 2024, when Cargojet stock launches its B-777 plane.

So what?

Cargojet stock is mainly a North American company. The deal with DHL expands that at an incredible pace. DHL’s international requirements will allow Cargojet to fly to Europe, all of Latin America, as well as into Asia.

The deal helps the company diversify its services as well as boost its earnings — something that investors have been fearful of, now that pandemic restrictions allow for less e-commerce growth. Furthermore, DHL will acquire up to 9.5% of outstanding shares at $158.92 over the next seven years. This is tied to delivery by DHL of up to $2.3 billion in business during that time.

Now what?

A deal like this hasn’t been seen since Cargojet stock partnered with Amazon before the pandemic. It was similar, and, frankly, the deadline should be approaching next year for Amazon to up its stake in the company as well — especially with this deal with DHL.

This new deal allows Cargojet stock to enter the global market — something the company has been working towards the last few years. Such an expansion could mean that Amazon seeks to increase its services as well — something that Cargojet investors will be thrilled to hear should it come to fruition.

Cargojet stock is up 8% as of writing, trading at 18.54 times earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool owns and recommends CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.

