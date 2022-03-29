Home » Investing » This Tech Stock Is the Only One I’d Buy on the TSX Today

This Tech Stock Is the Only One I’d Buy on the TSX Today

While there might be some other tech stocks out there outpacing its growth, this is the only tech stock that can claim solid, stable growth of 230% in the last five years.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

Tech stocks were a popular choice during the early days of the pandemic. And it was for a variety of reasons. Whether it was their connection to supply-chain demands, e-commerce, or work-from-home needs, tech companies boomed.

However, there are very few tech stocks I would buy today. In fact, I would say there is only one I would pick up on the TSX today. Why? Let’s get into it.

You need a track record

The one thing that most tech stocks seriously lack is a track record. Let’s look at the incredible performance of Shopify. This company ballooned from $35 to $2,228 at its all-time high, thanks to the growth of the e-commerce sector. Yet right now, the shares have collapsed, down to $885 as of writing.

Is Shopify stock a poor investment? I’m definitely not saying that. But I’m also not buying it these days. It’s only been around since 2015, and analysts stated even then that it simply didn’t have the history to demonstrate it can make it through rough times.

And we’re seeing those rough times now. A market crash didn’t get it, but supply-chain issues sure did. Furthermore, with fewer COVID-19 restrictions there’s fear that its growth will shrink further and further. That remains to be seen, but therein lies the point. If Shopify stock could point to its past performance years back, then perhaps it wouldn’t have shrunk so far.

Find tech stocks with experience

If you want to get into tech stocks, then you need to find the ones that can prove they can make it through the hard times. Think of FAANG, for example. But those aren’t on the TSX today. What is? Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Constellation has been on the market for well over a decade, and continues to prove its worth time and again. The software company ballooned from its talented management team that knows exactly what to acquire. This allows the company to create a strong balance sheet that’s only getting larger.

Let’s look at the last year as an example. In February, Constellation stock announced its earnings report for the fourth quarter and 2021. Revenue grew 27% in the quarter year over year, and 29% for 2021. The company made $1.52 billion in acquisitions, $487 million of which were in the fourth quarter. And even more acquisitions are on the books for the next quarter, with a total consideration of $150 million.

Is it a deal?

Among tech stocks, the thing with Constellation stock is it’s not much of a deal. Shares trade at $2,157 as of writing. While this may be down from all-time highs, and below its target price of about $2,600, you can’t deny it’s expensive.

But does that mean you shouldn’t pick it up? Absolutely not. Shares of the company increased 230% in the last five years. That’s through a pandemic, a market crash, Russian invasion, supply-chain demands, and more. And in the last decade, shares are up a whopping 2,300%!

So don’t let the high share price scare you. If you can afford it, there simply aren’t other tech stocks on the TSX today that offer the stability and track record of Constellation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Shopify. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Tech Stocks

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Top Tech Stocks Investors Should Pay Attention to Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian tech stocks investors may want to consider for those looking for a way to play…

Read more »

gaming, tech
Tech Stocks

Why Bragg Gaming Stock Jumped 13% and Enthusiast Gaming Fell 14% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These gaming stocks both moved in opposite directions today, with one announcing a new market entry and the other, earnings…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Tech Stocks

1 Tech ETF to Buy for Growth-Seeking Investors

| Adam Othman

The tech sector is gaining momentum again, and you should consider investing in this tech-heavy ETF if you want to…

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why You Should Buy Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) Stock Right Now

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in this beaten-down tech stock if you have been searching for value-investing opportunities with near-term upside potential.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The market may be on the cusp of a strong rebound. These two growth stocks should be on your radar…

Read more »

warning or alert
Tech Stocks

BUY ALERT! BlackBerry Stock Could Skyrocket This Week

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why BlackBerry stock could potentially stage a sharp rally later this week.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry (TSX:BB): A Meme Stock Rises Again!

| Andrew Button

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) is rising again. Will the rally last this time?

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

4 Canadian Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid the recent pullback, the following four growth stocks look attractive.

Read more »