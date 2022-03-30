Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

Recession-proof stocks are important aspects of a portfolio. Here are three top picks!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
edit Safety First illustration

Image source: Getty Images

Recession-proof companies are those that don’t tend to see major disruptions in their business as a result of a recession. Generally, these companies are mature and established. As a result, the stocks of these companies tend to move a lot more gradually than growth stocks would. However, one positive note relating to that would be that recession-proof stocks tend to be more stable during periods of economic uncertainty. This makes these stocks an essential aspect to include in a portfolio. Here are three top stocks for your portfolio!

Utilities are essential for everyday life

No matter what the economic situation may be, cities will always need gas and electric utilities. As a result, utility companies are provided with a very steady and predictable source of revenue. Of all the utility companies listed on the TSX, my top choice would be Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS). What attracts me to this company is its diversified business. It provides regulated gas and electric utilities to 3.4 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Fortis is also known as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. These are companies that have increased their dividend distribution for at least five consecutive years. Fortis has managed to blow past that minimum requirement by almost 10-fold. Its dividend-growth streak currently stands at 47 years. That gives it the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada.

We need to communicate every day

Another crucial part of our day-to-day lives is communicating with each other — be it with family and friends or co-workers. To enable this, consumers rely on a small number of telecommunication companies. In fact, the leaders in this industry may have a moat even more formidable than the moats of the leading Canadian banks. Of the big players in the telecommunication industry, my top choice is Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU).

Telus operates the largest telecom network in Canada. Its network covers about 99% of the Canadian population. In addition to its vast network coverage, I believe Telus offers a more robust business than its competitors. It has established itself as a major player in the telehealth industry, offering its MyCare app. As a stock, Telus is a well-renowned dividend company. It currently holds a 17-year dividend-growth streak, placing it among the elite in the country in that regard.

A job that needs to be done

Finally, investors should consider buying shares of Waste Connections (TSX:WCN)(NYSE:WCN). Regardless of what happens to the economy, cities will need to have garbage collected. This makes Waste Connections an excellent company to hold in your portfolio. It serves more than eight million customers across 43 states and six Canadian provinces. Waste Connections also offers a variety of additional services in the United States. This includes oilfield waste treatment, intermodal services for the movement of waste containers, and more.

Like the other two stocks listed here, Waste Connections is known as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. It has managed to increase its dividend in each of the past 11 years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Dollarama (TSX:DOL) Post-Earnings?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) reported earnings for the fourth quarter today. Should you buy Dollarama following that announcement?

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Worried about inflation? These top high-yield TSX dividend stocks look attractive to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Metals and Mining Stocks

Inflation Is Rising – Buy These Stocks to Protect Yourself!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Barrick Gold and gold stocks in general are an example of where we can find good inflation protection to preserve…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks That May Be Too Cheap to Ignore

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top value stocks I think are worth considering at these levels right now, considering the current rotation…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar today for a buy-and-hold retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy in April

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip, dividend paying stocks such as Fortis and Emera can help you through an uncertain macro-environment.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Looking for worry-free passive income? Here are two top dividend stocks you can rely on for years and year to…

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Property Investors: Pivot to 3 REITs for Rental-Like Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Real estate investors can turn to REITs to earn rental-like income if buying properties isn’t advisable due to overblown prices.

Read more »