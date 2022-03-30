Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 Canadian Income Stocks to Buy Under $40

4 Canadian Income Stocks to Buy Under $40

These Canadian stocks are dependable investments for regular income and are priced under $40.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks provides a regular source of income. Moreover, as dividends are paid through profits, a dividend-paying company is mostly well-established and consistently generates resilient earnings and cash flows. While several Canadian stocks offer dividends, let’s look at a few dependable ones trading under $40. 

Algonquin Power & Utilities 

Let’s start with Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) stock, which raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and offers a lucrative yield of 4.4%. It’s worth noting that the company operates a low-risk business that generates predictable cash flows. Its regulated assets and contractual arrangements make it relatively immune to economic cycles and support its payouts. 

The utility company aims to grow its rate base at a CAGR of 14.6% through 2026. This will likely drive its EBITDA and, in turn, expand its earnings base. Algonquin Power & Utilities sees its earnings growing at a CAGR of 7-9% through 2026, implying that its future dividend could increase similarly. Overall, its rate-regulated business, expanding renewables capacity, visibility over earnings growth, and opportunistic acquisitions bode well for dividend growth.

AltaGas

AltaGas (TSX:ALA) stock is another solid investment to generate regular income. Its robust portfolio of regulated and midstream assets generates stellar cash flows that support dividend payouts. The company recently announced a 6% hike in its 2022 dividend. Moreover, AltaGas expects to increase its future dividend at an annualized rate of 5-7% through 2026. 

AltaGas expects its rate base to increase by 8-10% per annum through 2026. Meanwhile, it sees global export volumes rise by a CAGR of over 10% during the same period. Given the ongoing strength in its existing assets, rate base growth, and higher export volumes, AltaGas is well positioned to deliver 5-7% annual dividend growth in the coming years. Moreover, it offers a well-protected yield of 3.8%. 

Telus 

The third stock on this list is Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU). Thanks to its ability to deliver profitable growth, this telecommunication company has consistently enhanced its shareholders’ returns through dividend payments and share repurchases.

Its diverse asset mix, ability to grow its customer base, investments in network infrastructure, and accelerated pace of broadband expansion indicate that the company could continue to deliver stellar returns. Since 2004, it has returned about $20 billion to its shareholders, including $15 billion in dividends. It recently raised its dividend by 5.2% and offers a yield of 4.1%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

I’ll wrap up with NorthWest Healthcare (TSX:NWH.UN), a reliable investment to generate monthly income. NorthWest Healthcare owns a high-quality portfolio of healthcare real estate assets that remain immune to wild market swings and generate strong cash flows. Currently, its yield stands at 5.7%, which is dependable. 

It’s worth noting that NorthWest Healthcare’s tenants are mostly government-backed, which suggests that its payouts are well protected. Further, its long lease expiry term, high occupancy rate, and inflation-indexed rents bode well for future payouts. NorthWest Healthcare’s defensive business assets, strong balance sheet, entry into high-growth markets, and strategic acquisitions could continue to support its financials and drive future payouts. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ALTAGAS LTD., NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS, and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Recession-proof stocks are important aspects of a portfolio. Here are three top picks!

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Dollarama (TSX:DOL) Post-Earnings?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) reported earnings for the fourth quarter today. Should you buy Dollarama following that announcement?

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Worried about inflation? These top high-yield TSX dividend stocks look attractive to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Metals and Mining Stocks

Inflation Is Rising – Buy These Stocks to Protect Yourself!

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Barrick Gold and gold stocks in general are an example of where we can find good inflation protection to preserve…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Value Stocks That May Be Too Cheap to Ignore

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top value stocks I think are worth considering at these levels right now, considering the current rotation…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar today for a buy-and-hold retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy in April

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip, dividend paying stocks such as Fortis and Emera can help you through an uncertain macro-environment.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Looking for worry-free passive income? Here are two top dividend stocks you can rely on for years and year to…

Read more »