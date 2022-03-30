Home » Personal Finance » Here’s Why More Than 87% of Canada’s Young Investors Are Smarter Than Their Parents

Here’s Why More Than 87% of Canada’s Young Investors Are Smarter Than Their Parents

Today’s young investors are surprisingly savvy, perhaps more so than their parents. Here’s what a recent survey has to say.

Posted by Steven Porrello Published
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

By now, we all know the list of stereotypes surrounding millennials and Gen Z. They’re said to be impulsive, self-entitled (but socially conscientious), lazy, absorbed in technology, and prefer to work to live rather than live to work

And yet, as they get older, these two generations are constantly breaking out of stereotypes, taking control of their own narratives, and redefining what it means to be a millennial or Gen Zer. Contrary to popular belief, they’re not impulsive; they’re good with money. They’re retiring faster than their parents, and, according to an RBC Direct Investing Poll, they might have more investment smarts than their parents.

And let me tell you — the numbers in this poll are staggering. For one, these generations are entering the investment space in droves: around half of those surveyed said they started investing during the pandemic. And if you think this was a habit born out of lockdown-induced boredom, you’d be wrong. Nearly 87% of those surveyed said they started investing to reach long-term financial goals, with over half claiming they wished their parents would have taught them how to invest sooner.

Another 86% believe DIY investing is an important part of their financial security, and here’s the icing on the cake: around one in every five young investors believe they understand investing better than their parents.

What can investors learn from this study?

No matter your age, this poll highlights some investing tenets that every investor, no matter your age, would do well to follow.

The first is keeping a long-term perspective. In this regard, young investors are crushing it. They’re not expecting to get rich quick, nor are they chasing short-term gains. They’re taking a buy-and-hold approach, buying quality investments that accrue significant gains over long periods of time.

A buy-and-hold strategy requires patience and fortitude. It requires a steely approach to your investment portfolio — neither panicked when your investments do poorly, nor greedy when your investments do well. Investors who buy and hold don’t try to time the market but rather buy quality investments that will stand the test of time.

At the same time, young investors aren’t impassive toward investments. In fact, they’re worried about them. This is perhaps why around 77% of those surveyed claim they take their time before acting on investing decisions. They do their research, because they want to get it right. In fact, around 87% said they enjoy the challenge of researching as well as the feeling of acting on what they’ve learned.

Many DIY investors get caught up in investing fads. They might start with good intentions — like investing for retirement — but FOMO (fear of missing out) gets the better of them, and they start buying popular investments they don’t understand. Take NFTs (non-fungible tokens), for example. You could buy a quality NFT that becomes more valuable over time. But if you don’t have an eye for NFTs, if you’re jumping on the bandwagon, you could also buy one that sinks in value.

But young investors have it right: they’re doing their research before buying investments. They’re putting emotion aside and taking a well-informed approach to stocks. No matter your age, that is something you can emulate: take a long-term approach to your investments and don’t get caught looking for short-term gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Steven Porrello has no position in the companies mentioned.

More on Personal Finance

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Personal Finance

Canadian Tire Is Now Doubling Rewards on Gas: Here’s Why That’s an Amazing Deal

| Steven Porrello

The Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard now earns 10 cents back per litre. How does it stack up next to Canada's…

Read more »

Personal Finance

The Top 3 Canadian Stocks on Wealthsimple Trade This Week

| Tony Dong

Here’s what Canadian investors are trading the most this week on Wealthsimple.

Read more »

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Personal Finance

5 Big Credit Card Trends That You Can Expect For 2022 and 2023

| Steven Porrello

Many annual fee credit cards come with enough additional perks and rewards to make the fee worth the cost.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Personal Finance

Will Bank of Canada’s Rate Hikes Bring Inflation Down? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Hold Your Breath

| Steven Porrello

The Bank of Canada is fighting inflation with rate hikes. Disruptions in supply chains, however, might frustrate their efforts.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Personal Finance

New Investors: 3 Things To Ask Before Buying Any ETF

| Tony Dong

Not all exchange-traded funds are equal. Here's what to watch out for before you invest

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Personal Finance

How Much Will the Bank of Canada Raise the Policy Rate in April?

| Steven Porrello

The Bank of Canada will meet on April 13. Can we expect another rate hike?

Read more »

Community homes
Personal Finance

Could the Housing Market Crash? This Expert Predicts a 40% Drop in Prices

| Steven Porrello

Oxford Economics predicts home prices will drop by 24%, with a 40% drop as a worst-case scenario.

Read more »

consider the options
Personal Finance

Surprise! The CIBC Costco Mastercard Isn’t the Best Card to Use at Costco: Here’s Why

| Steven Porrello

For Canadians with credit cards that earn more than 1%, the new CIBC Costco Mastercard may not be the best…

Read more »