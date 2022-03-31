Home » Investing » 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks for Passive Income in a High-Yield TFSA

2 Reliable Dividend Stocks for Passive Income in a High-Yield TFSA

These two top dividend stocks offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The steep rise in inflation is pushing investors to seek out higher yields on their savings. One strategy involves buying top TSX dividend stocks inside a TFSA to generate steady tax-free earnings.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) provides a variety of midstream services to oil and gas producers primarily located in Canada. The rebound in global oil consumption and sanctions placed on Russian supplies are driving higher demand for Canadian oil and natural gas. This bodes well for Pembina Pipeline in the coming years, as producers ramp up output to take advantage of higher prices and stronger market volumes.

Pembina Pipeline has grown steadily over the past 65 years through strategic acquisitions and organic projects. Management continues to evaluate growth opportunities, including a new LNG export facility and carbon-sequestration hubs. Pembina Pipeline is also moving ahead with projects it put on hold during the pandemic.

The company is allocating excess cash this year to pay down debt and buy back stock. A dividend increase could also be on the way for 2023.

The stock has had a nice run in 2022 but still trades below its pre-pandemic price. At the time of writing, investors can pick up a 5.3% dividend yield.

Pembina Pipeline has traditionally been an aggressive buyer of other businesses, but it could also become a takeover target, as the energy infrastructure sector consolidates and alternative asset managers seek out reliable revenue and cash flow businesses to add to their portfolios.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is Canada’s largest communications company with a market capitalization of $63 billion. Being big has advantages in a sector where billions of dollars of capital expenditures are needed each year to upgrade network infrastructure to ensure customers continue to have world-class broadband access and communications capabilities.

BCE spent $2 billion on new spectrum in 2021 that will be used to expand the company’s 5G network. This should open up new revenue opportunities in the coming years. BCE has also done a good job of protecting its market position by running high speed fibre optic lines to the premises of its customers.

The company generates strong free cash flow, despite the heavy capital outlays, and should continue to deliver reliable annual dividend increases of about 5%. This is a good defensive stock to add to a TFSA portfolio focused on passive income. BCE provides essential services, and the business shouldn’t be heavily impacted by turbulence in global financial markets.

Anyone who makes a call, sends a text, watches the news, streams a movie, listens to the weather report, or checks e-mail in Canada is likely using a BCE asset somewhere along the line. That’s a powerful business that can deliver solid returns for years.

Investors who buy the stock at the time of writing can pick up a 5.3% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks for high-yield passive income

Pembina Pipeline and BCE are two top businesses that provide investors with reliable dividends that generate above-average yields. The stocks appear attractive in the current environment and deserve to be on your radar today for a TFSA focused on generating tax-free passive income to help mitigate the impacts of high inflation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Pembina Pipeline and BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Eyeing Solid Dividends? 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy in April

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have sustainable payouts and are expected to deliver solid shareholders' returns.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Stocks That Could Strengthen Your Portfolio  

| Rajiv Nanjapla

In this volatile environment, I expect the following three Canadian stocks to strengthen your portfolios.

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

Can CP Rail Continue its Rise Higher?

| Chris MacDonald

Here are a few reasons why CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) may actually be a solid buy, despite macroeconomic concerns right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Can You Beat the Market With Just 5 Canadian Dividend Growth Stocks?

| Tony Dong

My hand-picked portfolio of Canadian blue-chip stocks goes head to head with the S&P/TSX 60.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Looking for a Stable Passive Income? Consider These Top TSX Dividend Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

Consider three top Canadian dividend stocks for the long term.

Read more »

Gold medal
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in April 2022

| Robin Brown

The market roller coaster will likely persist into April 2022. Here are two top Canadian stocks to ride through 2022…

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

Why Do Dividend Stocks Drop on Their Ex-Dividend Dates? Should You Even Care?

| Kay Ng

Get dividends by owning dividend stocks before their ex-dividend dates, but analyze business prospects and stock valuations before buying.

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

2 Captivating Stocks Could Outperform the TSX in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks with long growth runways should captivate investors and outperform the TSX in 2022.

Read more »