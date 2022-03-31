Home » Investing » Got $2,000? Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy on the Dip in April  

Got $2,000? Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy on the Dip in April  

Most investors make the mistake of selling the dip. It is the time to buy growth stocks at a cheap price. Here are two buy-the-dip stocks.

Posted by Puja Tayal Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market never fails to surprise. After a decade of smooth economic growth, economies are in turmoil. First was the pandemic, and now the Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the business environment. The war has made energy stocks like oil, renewables, and uranium take a hit and has negatively impacted automotive and tech stocks. 

Buy-the-dip stocks

This doesn’t mean automotive and tech are bad stocks. They are still riding the secular growth trend of electric vehicles (EVs) and digital-age cloud solutions. But the war has created an opportunity for value investors to pick robins in the spring of tech bears. Here are two stocks to buy and hold for at least five years to benefit from the secular growth trend:    

Magna stock

I have been bullish on Magna for over a year, even though the stock fell 35% from its June 2021 high when it rode the EV wave. Magna is the fourth-largest supplier in the automotive space, offering body exterior, power and vision, seating systems, and complete vehicles. Six automakers account for 78% of its revenue — that’s a risky customer diversification. The loss of any of these clients could significantly impact Magna. The company has a net debt of US$1.05 billion and sufficient EBITDA to pay debt interest. 

Magna has been tapping EV potential, partnering with 24 of the top 25 EV makers. The company took a significant hit in 2020 when the pandemic closed all non-essential factories. This delayed its EV growth. Then followed a brief rally when Joe Biden became the U.S. president and introduced an energy bill supporting EV adoption in the United States. 

However, the automotive industry faced an acute semiconductor shortage. So, there is demand, but there is also a supply crunch, as semiconductors go into building EVs. It was during this time that Tesla flourished, as it had supplies in place. The chip supply shortage pulled Magna stock down 15%, but the war pulled the stock down another 14%. Magna has six plants in Russia, and it has paused operations there amid the war and sanctions. Moreover, the war has stretched the chip supply shortage for a longer period. 

recommended Magna in February with the anticipation that the pandemic recovery would continue and the chip supply shortage would ease. But no one could have predicted the war. Russia and Ukraine are key suppliers of two commodities used in chips: palladium and neon. The war aggravated the already acute chip supply shortage, pushing Magna into a long bear market. But it still has the EV secular trend it could tap once the semiconductor shortage eases in the mid-term. 

Shopify stock 

Shopify is in the e-commerce business with Amazon in the U.S. market. The Canadian company was on a hyper-growth stage in 2020 and 2021, as retail investors put their stimulus money into buying e-commerce stocks. But these inflated valuations wouldn’t have lasted. Billionaire investor George Soros warned about the tech bubble back in September 2020.  

Shopify stock fell almost 60% from its November 2021 high when the company first reported weaker guidance. The company expected the pandemic-led revenue growth to normalize. The stock started to fall, as investors had priced in very high expectations and overvalued the stock. Then came the tech selloff as the U.S. Fed decided to increase interest rates faster than anticipated. This sent hedge funds on a selling spree, booking profits from growth stocks.      

Now, Shopify is closer to its pre-pandemic level, restarting the normal growth curve. Overall commerce is slow, as high inflation is impacting consumer spending. Once the war subsides and the economy revives, e-commerce could see a surge in shopping volumes, driving growth in the long term. The stock will remain volatile this year, but growth could stabilize in the long term. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Magna Int’l, and Tesla.

More on Tech Stocks

Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy in a Correction

| Sneha Nahata

Besides trading cheap , these companies have solid fundamentals and multiple growth catalysts that could drive their stock prices higher.

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

3 Speedsters to Expedite the Growth of Your TFSA Portfolio

| Adam Othman

The right growth stocks, especially if they are also bought at the right price, can fast-track the appreciation of your…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy That Can Grow 10X in 10 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for a high-quality growth stock to buy, you're in luck because these three Canadian stocks are trading…

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

3 Proven Tech Stocks to Buy Again and Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks aren't all volatile, and these three prove it, with solid performance over the last several years that investors…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Today!

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down growth stocks such as Kneat.com and Etsy have the potential to increase your wealth at an exponential rate over…

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

This Tech Stock Is the Only One I’d Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While there might be some other tech stocks out there outpacing its growth, this is the only tech stock that…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Top Tech Stocks Investors Should Pay Attention to Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top Canadian tech stocks investors may want to consider for those looking for a way to play…

Read more »

gaming, tech
Tech Stocks

Why Bragg Gaming Stock Jumped 13% and Enthusiast Gaming Fell 14% on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These gaming stocks both moved in opposite directions today, with one announcing a new market entry and the other, earnings…

Read more »