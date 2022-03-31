Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Why Do Dividend Stocks Drop on Their Ex-Dividend Dates? Should You Even Care?

Why Do Dividend Stocks Drop on Their Ex-Dividend Dates? Should You Even Care?

Get dividends by owning dividend stocks before their ex-dividend dates, but analyze business prospects and stock valuations before buying.

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

Yesterday was Algonquin Power & Utilities’s (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) latest ex-dividend date. You’ll notice that dividend stocks tend to drop on their ex-dividend date. Indeed, Algonquin stock dipped about 1.2% on the TSX during the early market trading hours. Why is that and should you, as a buyer or seller of a stock, care? First, let me explain the ex-dividend date.

The ex-dividend date explained

Dividend stocks aim to pay out dividends regularly. The payments are scheduled commonly for every quarter or every month, but dividend payments made once a year or every half a year also exist.

Common stock shares exchange hands on the stock market during days the market is open. Dividend-paying companies set an ex-dividend date for each declared dividend to determine investors that they would pay to. Therefore, you must have bought shares before this date to receive the dividend.

AQN stock dipped about 1.2% in early market trading on March 30, on its latest ex-dividend date, which is roughly the quarterly dividend payment amount. (The dividend stock yields about 4.5%. Divide this yield by four, and you get about 1.1%.) The dividend stock is paying out cold, hard cash, which was a piece of its asset, for the dividend. So, the corresponding stock drop makes sense.

To be clear, if you started a new position of 100 shares in Algonquin stock on January 1, 2022, and bought another 100 shares on March 30, 2022, you would only receive a dividend payment for the first 100 shares for this quarterly dividend.

Should you trade around ex-dividend dates of dividend stocks?

Some new investors try to trade around the ex-dividend dates of dividend stocks. They try to grab the dividend by buying a dividend stock a short period before the ex-dividend date and sell soon after. However, in the grander scheme of things, investors should ignore the stock drop.

Although you could jump around different dividend stocks to aim to buy before their ex-dividend dates to grab their dividends, it would be a lot of work to do so. Importantly, short-term stock volatility is highly unpredictable. It would be a risky strategy to buy and sell stocks quickly, as you could lose money from stock price depreciation. Instead, investors should focus on the prospects of the underlying business and the long-term total-returns potential.

Dividend stocks’ prospects

Ask questions about the dividend stock that you plan to buy. What’s most valuable about dividend stocks is their durable dividend payments. I should add that you need to determine if the stock in question pays a durable dividend that is sustainable and ideally growing.

Only dividends that are declared must be paid. Most dividend stocks declare only the dividend that’s coming up, which means that after declaring the first quarterly dividend of a year, the management of a dividend stock can choose to cease dividend payments for the rest of the year — and after that, for that matter. Most dividend stocks want to maintain their dividends to attract long-term shareholders.

News has been swirling that Algonquin’s growth is slowing, which could lead to its upcoming dividend hike to be slower than in the past. However, that’s not necessarily a reason for shareholders to sell the stock, as utilities like Algonquin are meant for long-term holding to collect dividend payments. Interested investors should focus on buying the stock when it trades at a good valuation.

Allow me to close off with Brian Madden’s commentary on Algonquin stock from last week:

“Algonquin is good for income and growth with a history of dividend growth. There is a need to strengthen the grid in generation, transmission, and distribution so this makes for a good opportunity for the utility companies. There is a real opportunity in utilities in renewable generators of power. An opportunity of the decade. Algonquin is a lower beta company.”

Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Algonquin.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Reliable Dividend Stocks for Passive Income in a High-Yield TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These two top dividend stocks offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Eyeing Solid Dividends? 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy in April

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have sustainable payouts and are expected to deliver solid shareholders' returns.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Stocks That Could Strengthen Your Portfolio  

| Rajiv Nanjapla

In this volatile environment, I expect the following three Canadian stocks to strengthen your portfolios.

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

Can CP Rail Continue its Rise Higher?

| Chris MacDonald

Here are a few reasons why CP Rail (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) may actually be a solid buy, despite macroeconomic concerns right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Can You Beat the Market With Just 5 Canadian Dividend Growth Stocks?

| Tony Dong

My hand-picked portfolio of Canadian blue-chip stocks goes head to head with the S&P/TSX 60.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Looking for a Stable Passive Income? Consider These Top TSX Dividend Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

Consider three top Canadian dividend stocks for the long term.

Read more »

Gold medal
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in April 2022

| Robin Brown

The market roller coaster will likely persist into April 2022. Here are two top Canadian stocks to ride through 2022…

Read more »

stocks rising
Dividend Stocks

2 Captivating Stocks Could Outperform the TSX in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks with long growth runways should captivate investors and outperform the TSX in 2022.

Read more »