Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Beginner Investors: 3 Easy Ways to Invest in the Canadian Stock Market Using Index ETFs

Beginner Investors: 3 Easy Ways to Invest in the Canadian Stock Market Using Index ETFs

Investing in the Canadian stock market is a great way to kick-start your investment portfolio.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Canada has some great blue-chip stocks that make excellent long-term buy-and-holds. However, choosing which one to buy and hold can be daunting, especially for new investors. With over 2,000 stocks on the TSX, how can the average investor know which one to pick?

Keeping up with the news, staying on top of earnings reports, and managing over a dozen tickers can be overwhelming. Buying a diversified portfolio can be costly as well, with some shares costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars. If you’re looking to keep investing hands off, this might not be the way to go.

Fortunately, there are a variety of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) out there that take the hassle out of stock picking. For a very low fee and zero effort, you can own various index ETFs that track different aspects of the Canadian stock market. Let’s take a look at my top picks today!

The S&P/TSX 60 Index

Up first is iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:XIU). XIU is the oldest ETF in Canada, with assets under management (AUM) of more than $11 billion and high volume trading daily, giving it excellent liquidity and a low bid-ask spread. The management expense ratio (MER) is 0.20%.

If you want to limit your Canadian stocks to the large-caps, XIU is the ETF for you. The top 10 holdings of XIU contain many solid companies that should be held by Canadian investors for the long term, including many Dividend Aristocrats, giving it a great yield of 2.41%.

Notable holdings include Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Shopify, Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian National Railway, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Pacific Railway, and Canadian Natural Resources.

The S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index

If you want maximum diversification beyond just the 60-largest Canadian stocks, consider buying iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:XIC). XIC tracks 240 large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, and has top 10 holdings the same as XIU, just with less weighting to them.

Currently, XIC costs a MER of just 0.06% to hold, which is a third of the cost of XIU. The 12-month dividend yield stands at a decent 2.38%, which is close enough to XIU but slightly lower due to the addition of small and mid caps. Otherwise, their long-term performance is almost identical.

The S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend ETF

Do you fancy yourself a dividend-growth investor? If so, consider buying iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI), which passively tracks the performance of 76 Canadian stocks characterized by high dividend yields, mostly from the financial sector.

The top 10 holdings of XEI are similar to XIU but also includes high dividend stocks from the energy and telecom sectors like BCE, TC Energy, and Suncor Energy. As a result, XEI has a much higher dividend yield of 3.43%. The MER is slightly more expensive than XIU at 0.22%.

The Foolish takeaway

Canadian stocks should be a mainstay in your investment portfolio. Advantages of over-weighting them (called a home-country bias) include lower volatility, less currency risk, and better tax efficiency in some accounts. XIU, XIC, and XEI will all fit this role well. All three have low fees, excellent volume, and hold some strong stocks. Consistently buying and holding for the long run will reap big gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV, CDN NATURAL RES, Canadian National Railway, and Enbridge.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A stock price graph showing declines
Stocks for Beginners

Why Shopify Stock Plunged 52% in Q1 2021

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why Shopify stock just posted its worst quarterly losses ever.

Read more »

TSX Today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 1

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index climbed by 3.1% in Q1 to set new record highs.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

Want to Start Investing? 3 Canadian Stocks You Can’t Go Wrong With

| Daniel Da Costa

When you start investing, there are plenty of different stocks you can consider, allowing you to craft your portfolio however…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada: Is $30 a Fair Price for AC Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock on the verge of a recovery, is $30 a fair price, or could the stock…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Stocks for Beginners

5 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy in April 2022

| Daniel Da Costa

If you've got some cash you're looking to invest in April, these five Canadian stocks are, hands down, the best…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 Cheap, High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

There are tonnes of cheap, high-growth TSX stocks in the small- to mid-cap space. Here's three that are screaming buys…

Read more »

risk/reward
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock Price: Can it Hit $40 in April?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Air Canada stock expected to make a significant recovery starting this year, here's what to consider when looking at…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Bonds Prices Are Dropping Right Now: Here Are 2 Alternative ETFs to Hedge Your Portfolio With

| Tony Dong

Interest rate risk makes intermediate and long bonds a losing bet right now. Here's what you can buy instead.

Read more »