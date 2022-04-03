Home » Investing » 3 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Buy in April

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Buy in April

These three top Canadian companies are some of the cheapest and most attractive stocks to buy for your portfolio in April.

Posted by Daniel Da Costa Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

With so many factors impacting stocks and the economy, there is no shortage of opportunities for Canadian investors to consider. In fact, there aren’t just several opportunities to consider. There are plenty of top Canadian value stocks you can buy in April.

Whether it’s stocks that are still cheap from the pandemic or others that have sold off during all the recent uncertainty, now is one of the best times to look for value. So here are three of the top Canadian value stocks to buy now.

A top Canadian tech stock

These days there are tonnes of tech stocks trading undervalued. From high-quality stocks like Shopify, which is trading roughly 60% off its all-time high, to a company like Lightspeed Commerce, which is roughly 75% off its high, it’s clear that tech is one of the best sectors to look for value today.

However, while there are plenty of stocks to buy that are cheap, few are as undervalued as AcuityAds Holdings (TSX:AT)(NASDAQ:ATY). The adtech stock has been selling off for over a year now and currently trades at a forward enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA of just 6.9 times. That’s low in general, but for a high-growth stock, it’s exceptionally cheap. Furthermore, its EV to sales is just 1.1 times.

To put it into perspective, Shopify and Lightspeed have forward EV to sales ratios of 13 and 5.6 times. So if you’re looking for top Canadian value stocks to buy, AcuityAds and the rest of the tech sector are extremely cheap.

A top Canadian growth stock to buy for the long haul

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another high-quality Canadian growth stock that’s trading well off its highs. But when looking at the numbers, it’s actually trading quite cheap as well, before you even factor in its insane growth potential.

So if you’re looking for top Canadian value stocks to buy in April, goeasy is certainly one of the best to consider.

In just the past three years, it’s grown its revenue by 67% and its net income by over 360%. Yet, at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.8 times, it still trades roughly in line with Canadian bank stocks, which have far less growth potential than goeasy.

So while the stock trades without a growth premium, it’s one of the top value picks you can make today.

A recovery stock flying under the radar

Lastly, as the pandemic is finally winding down, there is still potential to find recovery stocks. A company like Recipe Unlimited (TSX:RECP) which owns several restaurants, is one that has a tonne of potential to see a major recovery. So while it’s still cheap, it’s one of the top Canadian stocks to buy now.

Restaurants, in general, have already started to see a meaningful recovery, but as we approach the summer and Covid restrictions continue to be dropped, this could finally be the year these stocks recover.

Right now, Recipe Unlimited trades at a forward P/E ratio of just 9.4 times. Furthermore, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio is 10.1 times. So with the company on the verge of a full recovery and with the potential to increase that EBITDA significantly, it’s one of the top Canadian value stocks to buy in April.

It’s also worth noting that Recipe Unlimited’s average target price from analysts, $25, is more than 70% above where Recipe was trading on Friday. So it’s clearly one of the best opportunities to consider today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool owns and recommends AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Stocks for Beginners

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Tire Stock: A 100-Year-Old Retailer With Attractive Upside

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a dirt-cheap value stock that doesn't get as much respect as it deserves given its earnings…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Play to Beat the S&P 500 in 2022

| Joey Frenette

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSX:ZWU) is a great specialty-income ETF offered by Bank of Montreal for those looking to…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

Top Dividend Stock to Reduce Inflation’s Impact on Your Nest Egg

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock is incredibly cheap for those looking for value and inflation-resilience in 2022.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian ETFs are not just some of the best ETFs to buy for the long haul, they're also…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

goeasy (TSX:GSY) Stock 5-Minute Analysis: Is It Still a Buy in 2022?

| Tony Dong

Consider reading this breakdown before you buy.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Does

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are two of the safest and most resilient Canadian stocks that you can buy for your portfolio and hold…

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Cheap Stock to Watch After Last Week’s Market Surge

| Joey Frenette

CAE (TSX:CAE)(NYSE:CAE) stock is a great value bet for those bullish on a continuation of the great economic reopening in…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 3 Easy Ways to Invest in the Canadian Stock Market Using Index ETFs

| Tony Dong

Investing in the Canadian stock market is a great way to kick-start your investment portfolio.

Read more »