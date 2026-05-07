3 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn Volatility Into Opportunity

Volatility can create opportunities, but these three TSX names each bring a different kind of “real-world” support: hard assets, essential demand, or profitable precious-metals growth.

This market can turn fast. So can opportunity. When volatility rises, smart investors often look for companies with more than a tidy story. They want assets, cash flow, or exposure to themes that could strengthen when uncertainty sticks around. Gold and silver can help when investors feel nervous. Essential retail can hold up when households stay cautious. That’s why these companies deserve attention on the TSX today.

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NFG

New Found Gold (TSXV:NFG) is a higher-risk name, but it could also offer major upside if gold keeps shining. It focuses on the Queensway gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador. That project covers more than 110 kilometres of strike along two major fault zones near Gander. Over the last year, NFG stock moved from pure exploration toward a clearer development story, helped by its July 2025 preliminary economic assessment and acquisition of Maritime Resources.

The earnings picture needs context. NFG stock doesn’t yet look like a normal producer. In 2025, it reported sales of $5.8 million and a net loss of $47.57 million, or $0.20 per share. That doesn’t scream “safe stock.” But development-stage miners don’t trade on today’s profit. They trade on future production potential. Queensway’s PEA outlined a 15-year mine life with 1.5 million recoverable ounces of gold, while recent financing announcements gave the company more room to advance the project. With a market cap around $1 billion, investors pay for execution. Furthermore, the risk sits in permitting, costs, dilution, and gold prices.

NWC

North West Company (TSX:NWC) brings a very different kind of opportunity. This is not a flashy growth stock. It operates Northern, NorthMart, Alaska Commercial Company, and Cost.U.Less stores, serving remote and smaller communities across northern Canada, Alaska, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific. That makes it an essential retailer. People still need groceries, medicine, household goods, and basic services when markets wobble.

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The latest results show why investors may like it in a volatile market. For fiscal 2025, sales rose to $2.6 billion from $2.58 billion, while net earnings attributable to shareholders increased to $139.5 million from $137.3 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $2.87 from $2.83. Cash flow from operating activities also improved to $279.6 million. The stock recently traded around 17.5 times earnings and offered a dividend yield near 3.3%. Risks include higher fuel costs, inflation, wildfire disruptions, and government-payment timing in northern communities. Still, North West offers steadiness when the market lacks it.

AYA

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) sits between those two stories. It offers precious metals upside, but with stronger operating momentum than many smaller miners. The company focuses on Morocco, led by its Zgounder silver mine and its Boumadine development project. Silver demand can benefit from both investor anxiety and industrial uses, including solar power and electronics. That gives Aya a useful mix of defensive and growth appeal.

The latest earnings were strong. In 2025, Aya reported revenue of US$202 million, up fivefold from 2024, while net income reached US$46 million, or US$0.32 per diluted share. It also ended the year with US$136 million in cash. Boumadine adds the bigger growth hook, with a 2025 study showing a post-tax net present value of US$1.5 billion and a 47% internal rate of return. The valuation, however, already reflects excitement. Aya recently traded at about 57 times trailing earnings. If silver cools or projects disappoint, the stock could pull back.

Bottom line

In short, NFG stock offers big gold-project upside, North West Company offers essential retail stability, and Aya offers silver growth with real earnings behind it. Volatility can punish weak stories quickly, but it can also create openings in stocks with strong assets and clear catalysts. These three aren’t risk-free, but each one gives investors a reason to keep watching.