Home » Investing » Canadian Tire Stock: A 100-Year-Old Retailer With Attractive Upside

Canadian Tire Stock: A 100-Year-Old Retailer With Attractive Upside

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is a dirt-cheap value stock that doesn’t get as much respect as it deserves given its earnings growth potential.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Market corrections are something to be feared by some, but for longer-term thinkers, they’re an opportunity. Indeed, the biggest down days tend to precede some of the biggest up days. We witnessed this over the past two-and-a-half weeks, when the stock market sharply surged in a “melt-up” of sorts. Those who lowered the bar or saw stocks plunging lower probably did zero buying, and they weren’t given much of a chance to buy when the stock market ricocheted off bottom.

That’s why buying when pain is at its maximum is a good idea when it comes to value plays on your radar that are well below a price you’d be willing to buy.

There’s no question that buying corrections or bear market plunges is hard. But nobody said investing is an easy game. If it were, everyone would be beating the market. To improve your chances of doing such, you need to zig as others zag. Buy when there’s fear, sell when there’s a bit too much euphoria on the Street, especially with those “story” stocks that make nil on the earnings front!

Time to prefer actual cash flows and value over stories

In an era where value and profits outshine “stories” and promises of huge earnings way into the future (10+ years for certain companies), I believe good old-fashioned cash-flow generators are better buys than the damaged goods in the speculative tech sector that may or may not be in the bargain bin right now.

With rates on the ascent, it’s hard to tell if the likes of a Peloton is actually cheap, or if it’s ripe for disruption and a further valuation reset, perhaps to much lower lows. Peloton shed over 75% of its value, but don’t think for one second that it can’t fall another 20% or even 40% from here. Catching bottoms is hard. And most beginners would be best served by sticking with boring value companies. The kind that have robust cash flows and resilient earnings.

Today, Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) seems to be screaming value in the retail space.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire is the legendary retailer that’s about to turn 100 years old. Indeed, it’s one of the oldest and most cherished homegrown businesses. And it’s looking significantly discounted today at just 10.5 times trailing earnings. The 2.7% dividend yield is poised to grow, even if we’re due to hit a slump in the economy in the back half of the year due to rate hikes.

I believe that 2020 showed everybody just how much staying power the 100-year-old retailer has. It’s invested in e-commerce without taking away from the brick-and-mortar experience. With the inclusion of new exclusive brands and a hot loyalty program in Triangle, the company has never looked better equipped to take share on its home turf. The $12 billion company may be old, but it’s hardly done growing. Although a value stock, I’d argue that Canadian Tire’s growth story isn’t at all lacking. If you value profitability, that is!

After seeing its COVID rally end in a bear market flop, I think the stock is ready to move higher again for those who missed the big 2020 dip. It’s one of few cash cows that can get cheaper as shares rise. For that reason, I would not hesitate to buy here and on any pullbacks relating to recession fears or macro concerns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks to Buy in April

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian companies are some of the cheapest and most attractive stocks to buy for your portfolio in…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Play to Beat the S&P 500 in 2022

| Joey Frenette

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSX:ZWU) is a great specialty-income ETF offered by Bank of Montreal for those looking to…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

Top Dividend Stock to Reduce Inflation’s Impact on Your Nest Egg

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) stock is incredibly cheap for those looking for value and inflation-resilience in 2022.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian ETFs are not just some of the best ETFs to buy for the long haul, they're also…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

goeasy (TSX:GSY) Stock 5-Minute Analysis: Is It Still a Buy in 2022?

| Tony Dong

Consider reading this breakdown before you buy.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Does

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are two of the safest and most resilient Canadian stocks that you can buy for your portfolio and hold…

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Cheap Stock to Watch After Last Week’s Market Surge

| Joey Frenette

CAE (TSX:CAE)(NYSE:CAE) stock is a great value bet for those bullish on a continuation of the great economic reopening in…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 3 Easy Ways to Invest in the Canadian Stock Market Using Index ETFs

| Tony Dong

Investing in the Canadian stock market is a great way to kick-start your investment portfolio.

Read more »