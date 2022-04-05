Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 4 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Under $30

4 Canadian Tech Stocks to Buy Under $30

These TSX tech stocks are priced under $30 and offer solid growth potential.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
Wireless technology

Image source: Getty Images

With the recent selling in tech stocks, now is the time to accumulate the shares of a few high-quality companies to outperform the broader market averages. While several TSX tech stocks are offering excellent value, we’ll focus on those priced under $30. 

BlackBerry

Let’s begin with BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB), which has corrected quite a lot, despite solid financial and operating performance. Notably, supply-chain concerns, inflation, higher interest rates, Russia/Ukraine conflict, and tough comparisons led to selling in BlackBerry stock. However, it continues to deliver strong revenues in IoT and cybersecurity business, which is encouraging and supports my bullish view

The continued billings momentum and ongoing digital shift suggest that its cybersecurity business could deliver solid growth in 2022. Further, its market leadership in IoT and ongoing automation and electrification in the auto sector bode well for growth. 

Overall, BlackBerry’s growing addressable market, strong recurring software product revenue, customer growth, and strength in the base business provide a strong base for growth. Moreover, the correction in its stock price offers a good buying opportunity. 

Dye & Durham  

Like BlackBerry, Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) stock also witnessed a fair amount of correction in the recent past. However, this selloff in DND stock creates a solid buying opportunity for long-term investors. It continues to achieve stellar sales and is delivering robust adjusted EBITDA growth on the back of acquisitions.

During the most recent quarter, its revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased by 225% and 267%. Further, this cloud-based software and tech solutions provider remain on track to deliver stellar sales and adjusted EBITDA growth in the coming quarters benefitting from its recent acquisitions, strong customer base, and high retention rate. Further, product expansion and its robust balance sheet bode well for growth. 

Absolute Software

Next up is Absolute Software (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST) which has consistently delivered strong growth over the past several quarters. Despite its strong performance, Absolute Software stock has lost considerable value amid the recent selloff. Further, investors fear that economic reopening could slow down its growth. 

Nevertheless, Absolute Software continues to deliver strong growth, reflecting continued strength in its enterprise and government segment. Its strong annual recurring revenue, benefits from acquisitions, digital transformation, and expansion of product suite will likely drive its financials and stock price. Moreover, customer acquisitions, higher retention rate, geographic expansion, and growing addressable market augur well for growth. 

Payfare  

The final stock on this list is Payfare (TSX:PAY), which provides digital banking and instant payment solutions to gig workers. Payfare is growing fast and expanding its user base. For instance, its active user increased by 834% year over year in Q4. Moreover, it expanded on a quarter-over-quarter basis as well. 

Payfare expects to accelerate its growth and is targeting $90-$100 million in revenues in 2022. Further, the expansion of margin-enhancing and financial products and improvement in costs will likely cushion its profitability. Also, its growing scale, partnerships with leading marketplaces, and entry into high-growth verticals will likely support its financial and stock price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Absolute Software Corporation.

More on Tech Stocks

thinking
Tech Stocks

Are Tech Stocks the Best Canadian Investments to Buy Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for value in this market environment, here are some of the cheapest stocks to buy now.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

2 Top Canadian Tech Stocks to Watch in April

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) isn't the only top Canadian growth stock for value investors to keep watch of going into April 2022.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

2 Value Stocks With Solid Upside Potential

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian corporations continue to deliver solid financials, while their shares are trading at a significant discount.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Elon Musk Buys 9.2% of Twitter: Stock SOARS!

| Andrew Button

Elon Musk bought 9.2% of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). That fact may be relevant to Canadians who invest in the Purpose Bitcoin…

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Stock Popped Nearly 10% Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Recent gains in LSPD stock could just be the start of an expected spectacular long-term rally.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Growth Stocks for Superior Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These companies are growing fast and have multiple growth vectors to drive their stock prices higher.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei Stock Climbed 10% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) stock grew 10% last week before falling back slightly on news of a new partnership to access more…

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Stock: Is it a Good Value Now?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s tech darling trades at a deep discount today, but don’t expect explosive returns in 2022, because e-commerce acceleration…

Read more »