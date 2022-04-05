Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Commodities Boom: 1 Top TSX Energy Stock to Buy Now

Commodities Boom: 1 Top TSX Energy Stock to Buy Now

Here’s why Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) may be a top energy stock investors should consider in this current environment right now.

Posted by Chris MacDonald Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

This commodities boom has really been something else. A year or two ago, most investors would not have expected to see this kind of upward price pressure. Accordingly, the search for a top energy stock to buy right now is on.

However, Canada happens to have a wide array of options to choose from. Accordingly, picking the right energy stock can seem like a daunting task.

That said, I think Parex Resources (TSX:PXT), one of the leading energy producers in Canada, is a great choice. And that’s not just for this company’s 2.2% dividend yield.

Let’s dive into why Parex could be the energy stock investors are looking for right now.

Strong fundamentals and growth

Parex Resources is a mid-sized oil-producing company that generates around 53,000 barrels per day in Columbia. This company enjoyed high profitability during 2020 when economies shut down due to the raging public health crisis. The focus of Parex’s management team on profitability leading to a massive 365% jump in cash flow per share over the previous five years. 

Indeed, from a fundamentals standpoint, there’s a lot to like about how Parex is structured right now. Parex is an entirely debt-free company with $378 million in cash. Thus, this company is in a position to keep returning cash to its shareholders, as it has been doing in the previous four years. Parex Resources has allocated more than $640 million to retire 23% of the company’s outstanding shares. Beyond dividend yield, this is a company that’s returning capital to shareholders aggressively. I like that.

Interestingly, this oil company also enjoys the highest operating margins among all medium- to large-sized oil producers in Canada. Parex is also set to grow at an impressive rate in the upcoming years. It has managed to grow its production at a compounding rate of 9% for the previous five years. However, for the current year, Parex is expected to increase its production at a 12% rate. 

Bottom line

The search for value amid the commodities sector is on. For investors looking at Parex, there’s a lot to like about this value argument. The company trades at a rock-bottom multiple of less than nine times earnings. Compared to this company’s projected cash flow prospects as well as its dividend and share-buyback program, there’s a lot to like.

Overall, Parex checks many of the boxes I look for in an energy stock. This company is near the top of my watch list right now for a reason. Accordingly, I’d encourage investors to dive deeper into this energy stock for those seeking commodities exposure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian stocks are rising
Energy Stocks

Why Canadian Stocks Are So Hot in 7 Charts

| Iain Butler

A special message from Motley Fool Canada's Chief Investment Advisor, Iain Butler.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on Energy, and You Should Too!

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite the recent fall in oil prices, the energy sector looks unstoppable!

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

3 Big Oil Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2022

| Adam Othman

Oil has gone through the motions in the last couple of years, and currently, its star is on the rise.…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Why Canadian Natural Stock Popped 47% in Q1 — Its Biggest Gains in 20 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why CNQ stock just posted its best quarterly gains in 20 years.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Top TSX Gainer! Why Vermilion Energy Stock Popped 65% in Q1

| Jitendra Parashar

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) stock has been posting solid double-digit gains for the last six quarters in a row.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Energy Stocks

Beginner Investors: Want to Invest in Oil? Avoid the USO and HOU ETFs

| Tony Dong

Futures-based ETFS like USO and HOU posed significant risks for novice investors. Buyer beware.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

The Only Clean Energy Stock I’m Buying Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors need a clean energy stock with a proven track record and diverse portfolio, and there's only one…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Looking for a Stable Passive Income? Consider These Top TSX Dividend Stocks

| Vineet Kulkarni

Consider three top Canadian dividend stocks for the long term.

Read more »