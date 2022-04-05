Home » Investing » VBAL vs XBAL: Which ETF Portfolio Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

VBAL vs XBAL: Which ETF Portfolio Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

Vanguard and BlackRock’s most popular 60/40 asset allocation ETFs go head to head.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Welcome to a weekly series where I break down and compare some of the most popular exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to Canadian investors!

Canadian investors favouring the most hands-off, passive approach to investing can eschew a hand-picked portfolio of stocks and bonds for an all-in-one asset allocation ETF. Both Vanguard and BlackRock provide a set of tickers for these kinds of ETFs.

Today, we’ll be looking at the 60/40 stocks/bonds version, also known as the “balanced” ETF portfolio, suitable for investors with a lower risk tolerance. Up for consideration are Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:VBAL) and iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:XBAL).

VBAL vs XBAL: fees

The fee charged by an ETF is expressed as the management expense ratio (MER). This is the percentage that is deducted from the ETF’s net asset value (NAV) over time, calculated on an annual basis. For example, an MER of 0.50% means that for every $10,000 invested, the ETF charges a fee of $50 annually.

VBAL has an MER of 0.24%, compared to XBAL’s fee of 0.20%. The difference is minuscule (a difference of $4 on a $10,000 portfolio), but if we had to pick a winner, it would be XBAL.

VBAL vs XBAL: size

The size of an ETF is very important. Funds with small assets under management (AUM) may have poor liquidity, low trading volume, high bid-ask spreads, and more risk of being delisted due to lack of interest.

VBAL currently has AUM of $2.24 billion, whereas XBAL has AUM of $927 million. Although both are sufficient for a buy-and-hold investor, VBAL is clearly the more popular one.

VBAL vs XBAL: holdings

Both ETFs here are considered “funds of funds,” in that their underlying holdings are not stocks, but rather other ETFs. This makes sense in that XBAL and VBAL are intended to be all-in-one portfolios.

XBAL chooses to allocate approximately 27% to the U.S. stock market, 15% to the Canadian stock market, 15% to the developed international stock market, 3% to the emerging international stock market, 30% to the Canadian bond market, and 10% to the U.S. bond market.

VBAL chooses to allocate approximately 26% to U.S. stocks, 18% to Canadian stocks, 11% to developed international stocks, 5% to emerging international stocks, 24% to Canadian bonds, 7% to U.S. bonds market, and 9% to the global ex-U.S. bond market.

VBAL vs XBAL: historical performance

Both funds are quite new, so their performance history is rather limited. Nonetheless, a backtest is useful for assessing their tracking error and relative performance.

A cautionary statement before we dive in: past performance is no guarantee of future results, which can and will vary. The portfolio returns presented below are hypothetical and backtested. The returns do not reflect trading costs, transaction fees, or taxes, which can cause drag.

Here are the trailing returns from 2019 to present:

Here are the annual returns from 2019 to present:

Both ETFs have very similar performance. XBAL had slightly higher returns and volatility due to its higher concentration of U.S. stocks. Over the long run, I expect them to perform virtually identical.

The Foolish takeaway

If I had to choose one ETF to buy and hold, it would be XBAL. Despite the lower AUM, the 0.04% difference in MER could make a big difference over long periods of time with a large portfolio. Both funds have roughly the same holdings with good diversification. Still, if you’re partial to Vanguard, VBAL is a fantastic choice as well.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks to Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two TSX stocks could help you multiply your savings sooner than you think to let you plan your…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian TSX Stock I’d Buy Above All Others

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock is a number one buy right now, even at all time highs. With all the drama behind…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

Why Your Net Worth May Not Be as Important as You Think

| Jed Lloren

A lot of investors obsess over their net worth. Here’s why it may not be as important as you think.

Read more »

Choose a path
Stocks for Beginners

Starting Is Easy: Picking an Easy Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a good mix of investments to start your portfolio with? Forget volatility and uncertainty. Starting is easy with…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Sector ETFs by BMO That Could Outperform in 2022

| Tony Dong

The Canadian banking and energy sectors tend to do well in a rising interest rate and inflationary environment.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Doubling Capacity: Buy the Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors’ long wait for the exponential growth of Air Canada post-pandemic could be over soon if the company meets its…

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Commodity Stocks That Could Finish 2022 Strong

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) is one commodity stock that could provide upside and greater diversification in another rocky year.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Stocks for Beginners

Early Retirement: 2 TSX Stocks to Help You Meet Your Financial Goals

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two TSX stocks could help you grow your savings fast for your early retirement goal.

Read more »