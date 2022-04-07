Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 1 Top Canadian REIT Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

1 Top Canadian REIT Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Here are the key reasons why CAPREIT could be one of the best Canadian REIT stocks to buy now and hold forever.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in stocks pays off well if you buy stocks at the right time and hold them for the long term. This is one of the reasons why we at the Motley fool always recommend investors must keep some high-quality stocks in their portfolios. Doing so could help you meet your long-term financial goals with ease.

REIT stock to buy now and hold forever

If you want to take real advantage of this Foolish philosophy, you can consider investing your hard-earned savings into some high-dividend-paying, fundamentally strong stocks for the long term, which will help you generate additional income apart from regular returns on your invested money. To help you with the hunt for such stock, I’ll highlight one of the best Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks that you can buy now and hold as long as you want.

CAPREIT stock

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), or CAPREIT, is one of one of the most popular open-ended REITs in Canada. This Toronto-based company primarily focuses on managing its interests in multi-unit residential rental properties across Canada. It currently has a market cap of nearly $9 billion, as its stock trades at $51.29 per share with 14.5% year-to-date losses.

Strong post-pandemic recovery

In the last couple of years, CAPREIT has faced several COVID-19 pandemic-related operational challenges that have hurt its business growth. This is one of the key reasons why its adjusted earnings fell by 28.3% YoY (year over year) in 2020 to around $5.39 per share.

Despite continued challenges due to new COVID variants, this one of the best Canadian REITs managed to report a 5.7% YoY increase in its total revenue in 2021 to around $933.1 million. Its overall portfolio occupancy rate improved to around 98.1% in 2021 from 97.5% in the previous year, showcasing a strong recovery.

With the help of modest increases in average monthly rents, the company’s adjusted earnings for the year jumped by more than 48% YoY to $8 per share, crushing analysts’ consensus estimate of $5.81 per share by a huge margin.

Solid growth outlook

CAPREIT’s plans to “raise between $850 million and $900 million in total mortgage renewals and refinancings for 2022, excluding financings on acquisitions.”

To accelerate its financial growth further in the coming years, it continues to focus on new quality acquisitions. In line with this strategy, CAPREIT made total acquisitions worth $805 million in Canada and $249 million in the Netherlands last year. Its robust balance sheet gives it the flexibility to continue expanding its business through such quality acquisitions, boosting its long-term growth outlook.

Foolish takeaway

Despite all these positive factors, Canadian Apartment Properties stock hasn’t seen any appreciation lately, which makes it look cheap. Given all these factors, CAPREIT could be one of the best REIT stocks to buy now for investors who want to benefit from the Canadian rental residential sector’s strong growth potential. Moreover, this Canadian REIT stock’s attractive dividends make it worth holding for the long term, as it currently has a decent dividend yield of around 2.9%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Coworkers standing near a wall
Stocks for Beginners

Why goeasy Stock Fell Over 11% in the 1st Week of April

| Puja Tayal

goeasy (TSX:GSY) fell more than 11% this month, as Canada's central bank and the U.S. Fed increased interest rates. Should…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks That Could Serve as the Foundation for Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that you could build a portfolio around? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Just Starting to Invest? 2 Stocks for Beginners

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians who are first-time investors on the TSX have two excellent choices for income and capital growth in Q2 2022.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

3 Perfect Buys for Novice Investors

| Adam Othman

Instead of hunting for hidden gems that may or may not pay off and carry significant risk, novice investors should…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About Investing? 4 Recession-Resistant Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're hesitant to invest your hard-earned money in this economic environment, here are four of the best Canadian stocks…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Are Must-Buys for New Investors

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you new to investing? If so, these three Canadian stocks should be at the top of your watch list…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

VEQT vs XEQT: Which ETF Portfolio Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Vanguard and BlackRock’s most popular 100% equity ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Passive Income Powerplay: 2 Prized Stocks That Could Soar!

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) are in rally mode, but is either passive income play ready to buy?

Read more »