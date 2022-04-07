Home » Investing » Don’t Miss Out on 3 Great Buys This April!

Don’t Miss Out on 3 Great Buys This April!

Investors looking for valuable additions to their stock portfolios have three excellent choices in April 2022.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
energy industry

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking for valuable additions to their stock portfolios shouldn’t miss out on three great buys. Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO), Ecosynthetix (TSX:ECO), and Capstone Copper (TSX: CS) offers ‘real’ value-for-money. All the companies are stable and winning investments, thus far, in 2022.

Their business performances are reflected in the stocks. The energy stock is a dividend aristocrat, while the pair of materials stocks are due for a breakout. Also, the sectors they belong to are the top two performers among the TSX’s 11 primary sectors.

Little oil major

Imperial Oil’s market cap of $41.84 billion isn’t as huge as Canadian oil giants Enbridge and Canadian Natural Resources. However, its dividend track record of 140 years is the longest in the industry. Likewise, the dividend yield (2.21%) is modest, although there’s plenty of room for growth.

The energy stock has raised its dividends for 26 consecutive years. In Q4 2021, Imperial Oil paid a total of $949 million in dividends. Management also announced a 26% increase in payouts during the quarter. The $3 billion dividend payments in 2021 was a record shareholder return.

Its chairman, president, and CEO, Brad Corson, said 2021 demonstrated the strength of Imperial Oil’s integrated business model. Net income reached $2.4 billion compared to the $1.85 billion net loss in 2020. The upstream production for the year was also the highest annual production in over three decades.

Corson credits the stellar operational and financial results to successful structural cost reductions and relentless focus on reliable operations. He also stressed the capital-efficient growth in Imperial Oil’s core businesses.

The current share price of $62.68 (+38.2% year to date) is a good entry point. Based on market analysts’ high price forecast, Imperial Oil could climb 29.2% to $81 in 12 months.

Niche player

Ecosynthetix should rise from obscurity following the vastly improved sales in 2021. While net loss widened 32.4% year over year, net sales jumped 32.8% to $13.7 million compared to 2020. The $4.9 million net sales in Q4 2021 (+46% versus Q4 2020) was a record.

This $399.14 million renewable chemical company offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers. Ecosynthetix is also known in the specialty chemicals industry as a climate positive company. Its core products can reduce the use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals.   

EcoSynthetix’s CEO, Jeff MacDonald, said, “Our bio-based polymers offer significant advantages over traditional petroleum-based resins.” Management will capitalize on the advantages to deliver long-term, sustainable growth. Analysts expect to see the current share price of $6.70 to climb 27.3% to $8.53.  

Soon-to-be copper champion

Capstone Copper is the resulting entity after the completed business combination of Capstone Mining and Mantos Copper (Bermuda) Limited on March 23, 2022. In the 2021 TSX30 List, this mining stock ranked fifth among TSX top growth stocks. At $7.15 per share, current investors enjoy a 28.1% year-to-date gain.

John MacKenzie, Capstone’s CEO, said the newly-formed $4.67 billion company is likely to become a Canadian-based copper champion. Based on analysts’ buy rating, the upside potential could be as high as 40%.

Great additions

The three stocks in focus aren’t necessarily undervalued, but the current headwinds won’t stall their earnings growth. You can purchase one or all as new additions to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Freight Train
Dividend Stocks

Is CP Stock Still a top Passive Income Stock to Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) was once a strong passive income stock everyone wanted. But after a massive cut, is there…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Is it Finally Time to Load Up on These 2 Dividend Stocks?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Manulife (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) and CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) are two top dividend stocks investors may want to consider right now.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

5 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Rely on in 2022 and Beyond

| Sneha Nahata

Improving business fundamentals support higher dividend payouts of these TSX stocks.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

The Future Is Renting: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate costs continue to soar, with housing prices climbing to all-time highs in Canada. And that's why these rental…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield REITs for Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Office REITS have understandably been hit hard in the last two years. These three high-yield REITs are a passive-income investor's…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Retire on

| Kay Ng

Don't want to spend retirement managing your portfolio? Buy quality dividend-growth stocks early on. Here are a couple of ideas.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Hold for Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could generate passive income for you? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks for Passive Income in 2022

| Andrew Button

If you're looking for high dividend income, you could consider energy stocks like Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).

Read more »