Home » Investing » 1 EV Stock You Likely Haven’t Considered Yet

1 EV Stock You Likely Haven’t Considered Yet

If you want an EV stock that few have considered, you need to pick up this valuable one today. It’s seen its dividend rise 14 times in 13 years!

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to the future of electric vehicles (EVs), Motley Fool investors may think they’ve thought of everything. Batteries? Check. Lithium? Check. All car manufacturers? Check. And yet there’s one company with a lot of growth potential you may not have considered. And it’s an EV stock with a dividend.

Enter Exco

Exco Technologies (TSX:XTC) creates necessary parts for the automotive industry. It’s divided into two sections: casting and extrusion and automotive solutions. The latter segment is the big winner, focusing on the interior assemblies of automotive manufacturers. Most of its revenue comes from the United States, where car manufacturers have a large presence.

The company has 16 locations set up in seven countries as of writing, and that could grow in the near future. This comes from the massive move to EVs. While the batteries are a necessary part, so are the interiors of these new vehicles. Therefore, this is a top EV stock play for Motley Fool investors to consider.

Management is already considering EV growth

Recently, management supported this potential for growth. In fact, Director Edward Kernaghan bought up 267,800 shares at about $9.20 recently. The cost? Over $2.4 million. That’s a massive investment for someone if they aren’t certain about the company’s growth path.

But the purchase also comes after yet another dividend increase. In fact, the dividend has risen 14 times in the last 13 consecutive years. Most recently, the dividend was boosted by 5% and now offers $0.42 per share yearly. That brings today’s dividend yield to 4.66%.

What’s more, it’s not the first time management bought up shares at these levels. Back in February, the EV stock was considered oversold. This led to one person buying up $1 million in shares. And that’s a lot of dividends to tie in as well.

Still a steal

It’s clear to see why Motley Fool investors should be interested in this EV stock, but let’s recap. Management is showing confidence in its earnings-per-share growth from massive investment. The EV market continues to grow, providing opportunities for Exco to thrive. And finally, it offers a stable, substantial dividend at these prices, and it is bound to grow even more in the years to come. And trading at 11.86 times earnings, this EV stock is still a steal.

Now, I’m not saying you should put millions in, but let’s take a look at what you could get from this EV stock. Over the last decade, shares have risen by 79%. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.69% as of writing. Furthermore, you get that added 4.66% dividend yield that’s risen at a CAGR of 5.59% in the last five years.

Taken together, if you were to put down $15,000 and reinvest dividends for the next decade, you could make a killing. Combined, that would bring your initial investment to $40,880 as of writing over the next decade! And that’s based on past growth, not the potential boom among EV stocks.

Foolish takeaway

EV stocks are some of the best investments these days. But don’t overpay for them. You can instead pick up a prime player like Exco that will certainly see growth in the years to come. And even with the stable growth it’s had recently, you can pick up a solid dividend for years of returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends EXCO TECH.

More on Tech Stocks

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Are These 2 Speculative Tech Stocks Buys?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) are two speculative tech stocks to consider.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Buy, Hold, or Sell: What Should Investors Do With These 3 Growth Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

Growth stocks can be hard to assess. I'll help shine some light on what to do with three popular growth…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

Now Is an Opportune Time to Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Besides trading cheap, these companies have solid fundamentals and multiple catalysts to support growth. 

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 7

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX tech stocks could remain highly volatile, as investors continue to react to the latest FOMC meeting minutes.

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Tech Stocks

Shopify and Lightspeed Commerce Stocks in the Red Again: Here’s Why

| Puja Tayal

Stocks of Shopify and Lightspeed Commerce are in the red once again, as there is a sector-wide selloff. Is this…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Want to Double Your Money? Buy These 3 Growth Stocks and Wait 5 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

As long as you're willing to be patient, these three growth stocks each have the potential to double your money…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons Why Shopify Is a Stock to Buy

| Jed Lloren

Shopify is one of the most popular stocks on the TSX. Here’s why investors should continue to buy it today!

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei Stock Is 50% Higher in 1 Month: Time to Buy More?

| Kay Ng

Nuvei stock corrected in the growth stock bubble burst. After rising 50%, the tech stock is still a good buy…

Read more »