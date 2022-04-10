Home » Investing » 3 Best Value Stocks to Buy in Canada

3 Best Value Stocks to Buy in Canada

Thanks to a strong upward trend and healthy financials, many stocks are quite attractively valued right now, but few are good bargains.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Not every good discount is a good bargain, especially when it comes to stocks. Many heavily discounted Canadian companies offer nothing more than a lower-than-their-peers price tag. However, there are some value stocks that come with a powerful return potential, making the discount even more alluring.

An apartment company

While Calgary is better known for its energy scene, there are Calgary-based companies from other sectors, like Mainstreet Equity (TSX:MEQ), that can steal the show. The company focuses on mid-market multifamily properties, primarily in Western Canada. It invests in these properties and focuses on organically growing its revenue potential through better management and capital improvements.

In over two decades, the company has grown its portfolio to include 405 properties (with about 15,598 suites) in 18 cities. Its affordable housing niche allows the company to perform well (financially) even when the market is down.

The stock, which has returned about 290% to its investors in the last five years alone, is currently available at a discounted valuation: price-to-earnings of 5.5 and price-to-book of 1.2.

An industrial REIT

Another great pick from the Canadian real estate sector, albeit with a different asset focus, is Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN). As the name suggests, the REIT focuses on industrial properties. Its current portfolio is made up of 239 diversified properties, including logistics, distribution, and other light industrial properties.

This portfolio positioning allows it to cater to the currently thriving e-commerce industry. But the REIT has been a steady grower since 2016.

And even though its capital appreciation potential is relatively modest (about 91% growth in the last five years), it’s still capable of doubling your investment in around six or seven years. It offers a healthy dividend yield of 4.4% and is currently available for a discounted price and valuation.

An equity management firm

Clairvest (TSX:CVG) is a Toronto-based equity management firm that has been around for around 35 years. The company has minority and major stakes in a variety of businesses, and this diversity in partner businesses is one of the company’s major strengths. It allows the company to spread out the risk across multiple industries.

And since there are at least a few industries thriving in any given market condition, the company has some inherent resilience through its diverse portfolio. These strengths are reflected in its stock as well. It’s not a steady or rapid grower. Still, it has mostly gone in one direction in well over a decade (upwards), and considering its discounted valuation; it is highly likely to keep to that track.

Foolish takeaway

The three undervalued stocks show a lot of promise, especially when it comes to capital appreciation potential. And the lower value actually contributes to that potential. It offers investors confidence that the stock can go much higher before it’s in line with its financial reality.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Passive Income Stocks for a Perfect Dividend TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four passive income stocks can create thousands in annual income, and better still will last you for decades in…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on Pullbacks

| Andrew Walker

Buying top dividend stocks on dips can boost long-term total returns in a TFSA or RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TFSA Stocks for the Next 5 Years

| Kay Ng

Your TFSA can help you retire early. Aim to have a long-term investment horizon to let your stock thesis play…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How Safe Are Dividend Payments in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income investors are worried about the safety of dividend payments in 2022 due to several factors, especially the ongoing armed…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Easy Passive Gains in 2022

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These three dividend stocks are perfect for anyone looking to build a passive-income stream.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Beasts With Over 7% Returns

| Adam Othman

Locking in a healthy yield, especially for stocks that are capable of sustaining their payouts through various market conditions, can…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Save $200,000 While Earning $155 Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Prospective rental property investors – Don’t buy that home! Save $200,000 or more while still earning a rental income with…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Load up on Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top dividend stocks long-term investors may want to consider in this rising interest rate environment right now.

Read more »