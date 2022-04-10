Home » Investing » BMO Covered Call ETFs: Which One Is Best for Passive Income Investors?

BMO Covered Call ETFs: Which One Is Best for Passive Income Investors?

Covered call ETFs should be considered an advanced investment strategy, best suited for income-oriented investors.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

I previously wrote an article about how BMO Global Asset Management’s lineup of covered call exchange-traded funds (ETFs) might not be suitable for beginner retail investors. For a more nuanced explanation, consider giving it a read.

To sum it up, I noted that they had high management expense ratios (MERs), failed to outperform their vanilla index counterparts in both bull and bear markets, offered little protection in a crash, and had an overall poor risk-return profile.

There were two exceptions though, and for some investors they can be an excellent holding depending on your investment objectives or strategy.

The (very specific) use case for covered call ETFs

First, I noted that buying a covered call ETF could be a good play if you expected the market to trade sideways. In this case, the premiums collected would help you beat an index fund. However, predicting and timing market movements is very difficult, so this point is moot for most investors.

Second, I noted that buying a covered call ETF could be a good investment for income-oriented investors who also have a high risk tolerance and long time horizon. This excludes retirees, as covered call ETFs do a poor job of protecting your investment’s principal.

However, this does apply to financially independent, retire early (FIRE) folks. If you happen to be relatively young and retired with a decently sized portfolio ($1,000,000+), then covered call ETFs might be a good option for your monthly income needs.

With yields of 5% and up, buying a covered call ETF with a portfolio of that size can easily provide you with a healthy income stream totaling $50,000+ annually, all without having to sell shares.

The best covered call ETFs for the role

If this sounds like you, the next step would be to find the ideal covered call ETF that suits this purpose. Your criteria should be:

  1. Low MER: every percent you pay in fees comes directly out of your investment
  2. Broad diversification: you don’t want to take on uncompensated sector-specific risk
  3. High yield: maximizing your monthly income is the goal after all

Our candidates from BMO therefore boil down to three ETFs:

  1. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB): This ETF holds six Canadian bank stocks with a covered call overlay. The MER is 0.72% and the distribution yield is 6.05%.
  2. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSX:ZWU): This ETF holds 23 Canadian and U.S. utility stocks with a covered call overlay. The MER is 0.71% and the distribution yield is 7.17%.
  3. BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC): This ETF holds 35 Canadian dividend stocks from the financials, energy, telecom, utilities, and industrial sectors with a covered call overlay. The MER is 0.72% and the distribution yield is 6.01%.

It is worth nothing that all three BMO ETFs write (sell) covered calls on just 50% of the holdings, all at out-of-the-money (OTM) strike prices. What this means is that you get the most optimal blend of capital gains and yield, which is preferable if these will be a long-term holding in your portfolio.

The Foolish takeaway

ZWB is way too concentrated in just six Canadian bank stocks. As solid as they are, taking on sector-specific risk is something long-term investors should avoid. I would also avoid ZWU despite the higher yield, as utilities are sensitive to rising interest rates and often have high debt loads.

ZWC strikes a good middle ground. With total of 35 quality Canadian dividend stocks from a variety of sectors, ZWC offers better diversification. It also has a similar MER and yield as the other two options. If you’re looking for high monthly income, ZWC is the best option here.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income in Retirement

| Andrew Walker

Owning industry leaders with long track records of dividend growth is a popular strategy for new investors to build strong…

Read more »

cup of cappuccino with a sad face
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Asset-Allocation Mistake With $0 Return

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many TFSA users derive "zero" returns on a common asset-allocation mistake.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on Pullbacks

| Andrew Walker

Buying top dividend stocks on dips can boost long-term total returns in a TFSA or RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

4 Passive Income Stocks for a Perfect Dividend TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four passive income stocks can create thousands in annual income, and better still will last you for decades in…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TFSA Stocks for the Next 5 Years

| Kay Ng

Your TFSA can help you retire early. Aim to have a long-term investment horizon to let your stock thesis play…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How Safe Are Dividend Payments in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income investors are worried about the safety of dividend payments in 2022 due to several factors, especially the ongoing armed…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Easy Passive Gains in 2022

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These three dividend stocks are perfect for anyone looking to build a passive-income stream.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Best Value Stocks to Buy in Canada

| Adam Othman

Thanks to a strong upward trend and healthy financials, many stocks are quite attractively valued right now, but few are…

Read more »