Home » Investing » Elon Musk Proposes Twitter Takeover for US$41 Billion

Elon Musk Proposes Twitter Takeover for US$41 Billion

Elon Musk announced a takeover bid worth US$41 billion of social media platform Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) after creating a stake earlier this month.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

Elon Musk announced through Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday a potential deal to purchase Twitter for about US$41.39 billion. The proposal, filed through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, values the company at US$54.20 per share. Telsa Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares fell 2% in pre-market trading, while Twitter stock was up 5%.

What happened?

The billionaire and owner of Tesla announced earlier this month a stake of 9% in Twitter. However, the world’s richest man announced Thursday that he saw potential in Twitter — potential only he could unlock.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

Elon Musk

So what?

Twitter stock announced it was looking over the offer Thursday morning. Should Elon Musk still not receive an acceptance of his proposal, it could still force Twitter stock to start addressing some of the company’s deficiencies.

Furthermore, the stake owned by Elon Musk remains. Should he amass a 15% or more stake in the company, he could continue to put pressure on Twitter stock to innovate. So, whether he owns it or not, Elon Musk’s presence should be positive for Twitter.

And he does have a point. Elon Musk pointed out several problems with Twitter, including how many celebrities with high followings rarely tweet. He further threatened if the deal goes through, he would have to rethink his position as a shareholder.

Now what?

Now, we wait. Twitter stock will remain in limbo for the time being, as it could continue soaring should the takeover go through. However, if it doesn’t, the reverse could be true, as Elon Musk’s offer is certainly above its current value.

That being said, even though the Tesla stock owner has a net worth of over US$265 billion, it’s not clear where he’ll get the US$41 billion from. This likely would in the form of a huge loan or selling off Tesla stock, hence the drop. And it’s something investors should watch carefully.

Shares of Twitter were up 5% in pre-market trading.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla and Twitter.

More on Tech Stocks

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

This Profitable Tech Stock Is Making Canadian Investors Super-Duper Rich!

| Kay Ng

Constellation Software has been a sensational stock, making investors super-duper rich. Is it still a good investment today?

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock: Can it Double in 3 Years?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock looks way too robust to stay at these depths for a prolonged period.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

3 Quality Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Rising inflation won’t hinder the breakouts of three quality stocks with visible growth potentials in 2022 and beyond.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Canadians looking to retire early should have these three growth stocks at the top of their watch lists right now.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed: Why This Growth Stock Could Double

| Sneha Nahata

While Lightspeed is growing rapidly, its valuation is at multi-year low, representing a solid buying opportunity.

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

2 High-Quality Software Stocks That Have Become Too Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Descartes Group (TSX:DSG) and another underrated Canadian software stock may be worth buying on recent weakness.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

This Growth Stock Could Double in 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Growth stocks like WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) have tremendous upside potential.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Top 2 Tech Stocks for April 2022

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Tech stocks like Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) should be on your radar in 2022.

Read more »