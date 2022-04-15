Home » Investing » Can’t Afford a House? You Can Still Invest in Real Estate!

Can’t Afford a House? You Can Still Invest in Real Estate!

Even if you can’t afford a house, you can still invest in real estate through REITs like Northwest Healthcare Properties (TSX:NWH.UN).

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table

Image source: Getty Images

Housing affordability is one of the biggest issues facing Canadians today. House prices are at all-time highs and show no signs of cooling down. In February, the price of an average Canadian home rose 20% year over year, hitting a whopping $816,000. At this point, the average Canadian house is approaching prices previously only seen in Toronto and Vancouver!

In this environment, few can afford to buy homes. Two-income couples are feeling the strain; single individuals, even more so. If you are feeling shut out of the housing market, there is little to do except wait. If you want to invest in real estate, you may have other options. Buying a house has become difficult for the average Canadian, but investing in real estate is still very easy. By buying real estate on the stock market, you can get started without taking out a mortgage — in fact, you can get started with as little as $15!

In this article, I will explore how to get your real estate exposure on the stock market without having to borrow a huge amount of money.

REITs

REITs are pooled investment vehicles that trade on the stock market. They invest in diversified property portfolios. Legally speaking, they are more similar to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) than stocks, but in practical terms, they are real estate companies. One unique feature about REITs is that they pass on a high percentage of earnings as dividends. This makes them attractive as income investments, although it does slow down growth a little.

Why REITs have such high yields

REITs are required by law to pass on a high percentage of their earnings as dividends. To qualify as a REIT, a company needs to hold mostly real estate assets and pass 90% of income to shareholders. This feature results in REITs generally having very high yields.

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a perfect case in point. With a 5.79% dividend yield, it pays far more income per dollar invested than the average TSX stock does. The dividends are paid monthly rather than quarterly. As is typical with REITs, the payout ratio is fairly high: NWH pays out $0.80 in dividends on $0.87 in adjusted funds from operations. That’s an AFFO payout ratio of 92%. That might seem high, but remember that REITs exist primarily to pass income on to shareholders. If you are seeking a high yield instead of growth, then a REIT may be just what you’re looking for.

Foolish takeaway

It’s not easy to buy a home in Canada. With rising prices and rising interest rates, times are tough. As far as the practical side of home ownership goes, there are few alternatives apart from renting or moving to a cheaper city. The investment side of the equation is much more promising. There are plenty of Canadian REITs to invest in, and many of them offer truckloads of income. Potentially, investing in one could be a great way to get exposure to Canada’s hot real estate market.

Just remember that all stock market investments carry significant risk of loss, and you should speak with a financial adviser before making one.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PPTYS REIT UNITS.

More on Investing

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start a Self-Directed Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

Stocks with long track records of dividend growth tend to be good picks for a TFSA retirement fund.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

TC Pipelines Stock Nearing its All-Time High: Should You Buy?

| Puja Tayal

TC Pipelines’s (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline is back in debate in the wake of global energy security. Should you buy…

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Investing

Why Cargojet (TSX:CJT) Stock Is Poised to Outperform

| Sneha Nahata

Cargojet’s strong base business, multiple growth catalysts, and investments in growth position it well to outperform broader markets.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

TFSA Investors: 3 Undervalued Growth Stocks You Should Hold in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to hold in a TFSA? Here are three undervalued stocks you should consider today!

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry (TSX:BB) a Buy at These Levels?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its multiple growth drivers and discounted stock price, BlackBerry would be an excellent buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Are You a Stock Market Novice? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor struggling to create your portfolio? Here are three stocks you should buy today!

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip TSX Stocks for Beginners to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Consider these three Canadian bigwigs for the long term.

Read more »

Investing

Canadians: 4 Tech Stocks That Could ELECTRIFY Your Portfolio in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top tech stocks like Nuvei Corporation (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) and others are perfect for a Canadian portfolio this decade.

Read more »