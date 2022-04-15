Home » Investing » Millennials: 1 Beaten-Down TSX Tech Stock to Give Your TFSA a Growth Jolt

Millennials: 1 Beaten-Down TSX Tech Stock to Give Your TFSA a Growth Jolt

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) stock looks like a risky growth stock worth taking a chance on, as rates look to peak.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks have been hurting these days, with rates continuing to weigh on their value. The further profits are into the future; the more punishment has been dealt. With the 10-year note flirting with 3%, there’s a lot of fear regarding the expensive innovation stocks, many of which traded at valuations that were multitudes higher just a few months ago!

Has the macro environment really changed that much to justify the carnage we’ve witnessed in the tech sector?

Possibly. If rates rise to 3.25-3.5% or higher, the growth trade could have one last wave of vicious selling, and aggressive dip buyers could get hurt.

On the flip side, there’s a chance that the market may be thinking the Fed and Bank of Canada are more hawkish than they are. Further, fear of inflation is almost palpable these days. We’ve all faced the sticker shock of late. It’s not pleasant, and it’s inspired many to take action to counter the wealth-eroding effects of inflation.

Are rapid-fire rate hikes already baked into the top growth names?

While it’s impossible to tell how many rate hikes will be needed to calm inflation down, I think that peak inflation could cause investors to breathe a collective sigh of relief. And once that happens, it’ll be the hardest-hit areas of the market (growth) that will lead the charge come rebound time!

Does that mean growth has bottomed out? Nobody knows this. But if you’re willing to tackle volatility head on, I think the risk/reward scenario is starting to get better for young investors willing to hold on for the next 10 years and beyond. There’s a lot of fear out there, and there’s a good chance that there are babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater within the high-growth tech space.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at one that I think young investors could stash in their long-term TFSA portfolios if they seek a growth jolt while prices cool.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) is one of my favourite Canadian digital transformation plays. The mid-cap tech firm is innovating like it’s nobody else’s business, with intriguing AI technologies that help firms make the most of the remote-training process. It’s not just the rise of remote and hybrid work that has me pounding the table on the name.

It’s the great resignation that has many young folks hopping jobs to give themselves raises. Indeed, it’s hard to get a raise from your employer, even as inflation rears its ugly head. That’s a major reason why job hopping has surged and why demand for LMS (Learning Management Systems) platforms could remain robust, as future workforces are trained from their own homes.

Docebo has enviable clients on board. And I think it’s just getting started. Now down 47% from its high, I view DCBO stock as a very intriguing contrarian play for young investors who haven’t given up on the growth trade.

The bottom line for Fools

For millennials who can stomach such fluctuations, there’s a lot to gain by scavenging the wreckage in the tech scene. Yes, buying the dip in such names is risky business, but higher risks come with higher rewards potential.

Docebo has lost over half its value, and while it could get cut in half again, I like the growth story and fundamentals, which, I believe, can power the firm higher once this growth selloff finally ends. I have no idea when it will conclude, but I think Docebo is one of the many firms that will see new highs at some point over the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo Inc.

More on Investing

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start a Self-Directed Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

Stocks with long track records of dividend growth tend to be good picks for a TFSA retirement fund.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

TC Pipelines Stock Nearing its All-Time High: Should You Buy?

| Puja Tayal

TC Pipelines’s (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) Keystone XL pipeline is back in debate in the wake of global energy security. Should you buy…

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Investing

Why Cargojet (TSX:CJT) Stock Is Poised to Outperform

| Sneha Nahata

Cargojet’s strong base business, multiple growth catalysts, and investments in growth position it well to outperform broader markets.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

TFSA Investors: 3 Undervalued Growth Stocks You Should Hold in Your Portfolio

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for growth stocks to hold in a TFSA? Here are three undervalued stocks you should consider today!

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry (TSX:BB) a Buy at These Levels?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its multiple growth drivers and discounted stock price, BlackBerry would be an excellent buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Are You a Stock Market Novice? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor struggling to create your portfolio? Here are three stocks you should buy today!

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Blue-Chip TSX Stocks for Beginners to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Consider these three Canadian bigwigs for the long term.

Read more »

Investing

Canadians: 4 Tech Stocks That Could ELECTRIFY Your Portfolio in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top tech stocks like Nuvei Corporation (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) and others are perfect for a Canadian portfolio this decade.

Read more »