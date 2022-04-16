Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 3 Future Stocks to Hold This Decade

RRSP Investors: 3 Future Stocks to Hold This Decade

Canadians should look to snatch up promising future stocks like Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL) in their RRSPs in the spring of 2022.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

The nature of work and saving for retirement has shifted dramatically between generations in Canada. In 2019, I’d discussed the decline of defined-benefit pensions plans in the private sector. This means that most Canadian workers will need to focus on building their retirement nest egg through their own direction. Today, I want to look at three future stocks that have the potential for big growth in your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). Let’s jump in.

This exciting future stock belongs in your RRSP in the 2020s

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is the first future stock I’d recommend for an RRSP in this environment. This Toronto-based company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of natural health products in Canada and around the world. Last year, I’d discussed why Canadian investors should look to target the health supplements market. Aging demographics and increased health consciousness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly bolstered this space.

Shares of this future stock have dropped 11% in 2022 as of close on April 11. In 2021, Jamieson delivered revenue growth of 11% to $451 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA climbed 13% to $100 million. This stock last had a price-to-earnings ratio of 28, which puts it in favourable territory at the time of this writing. Better yet, RRSP investors can count on its quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. That represents a modest 1.7% yield.

RRSP investors who want to bet on electric vehicles should look to this stock

Lion Electric (TSX:LEV)(NYSE:LEV) is the second future stock that is worth targeting for RRSP investors in the start of the spring season. The electric vehicle market is also set to deliver very strong growth this decade and beyond. Lion Electric is a Montreal-based company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose built-in, all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Its shares have plunged 23% in the year-to-date period.

The company unveiled its final batch of 2021 results on February 24, 2022. It delivered 25 more vehicles than the previous year in the fourth quarter of 2021, while revenue rose $9.4 million to $22.9 million. Meanwhile, it reported net earnings of $28.3 million — up from a $53.0 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2020.

This future stock last had an RSI of 37, putting it just outside of oversold levels. I’m looking to stash this stock for the long term in an RRSP.

Here’s another future stock to target right now

Canadians should be eager for exposure to automation development in their RRSP. ATS Automation (TSX:ATA) is a Cambridge-based company that provides automation solutions to a global client base. Shares of this future stock have dropped 18% so far in 2022. However, the stock is still up 52% from the prior year.

It released its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on February 2. ATS Automation posted revenue growth of 47% to $546 million. Meanwhile, adjusted basic earnings per share rose to $0.52 over $0.30 in the previous year. This future stock is trading in favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. ATS Automation is well worth stashing in your RRSP in 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Unstoppable Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Consider Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ).

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Here’s Why Monero Is My Favourite Crypto in 2022

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors may want to avoid Bitcoin and look to a controversial cryptocurrency like Monero instead in the spring of…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Ride Out Market Volatility

| Andrew Walker

Top defensive dividend stocks can help smooth out volatility in a self-directed RRSP.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These two high-yield stocks deserve to be on your TFSA radar for passive income.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 4 Brilliant Dividend Stocks to Buy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA investors are advised to play it safe in the current environment and hold only brilliant dividend stocks in their…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Canadian Precious Metals Stocks to Watch as Gold and Silver Soar in Price!

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Gold (TSX:AEM)(NYSE:AEM) is a Canadian gold stock that could surge much higher if prices are to test their…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

Investing Basics: Stocks vs. ETFs

| Andrew Button

The difference between an individual stock and an ETF like iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) is significant.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

| Robin Brown

If you are worried about the world and the market, take comfort in collecting passive income from these top defensive…

Read more »