These Canadian stocks are backed by companies with scalable business models, competitive advantages, and exposure to high-growth markets.

3 Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Triple in Value Within 5 Years

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Bird Construction, Aritzia, and CES Energy stocks have outperformed the broader markets and remain well-positioned to sustain momentum.

These Canadian companies have solid growth visibility and strong financial positioning and are better positioned to outperform over multi-year periods.

High-quality Canadian growth stocks with scalable models and strong fundamentals could potentially triple in value within five years.

The Canadian equity market has several growth-oriented stocks positioned to benefit from strong structural demand trends. For investors targeting outsized returns, the benchmark for tripling an investment over a five-year horizon implies a compound annual growth rate of about 25%. While no stock can certainly deliver such consistent returns, companies with solid growth visibility and strong financial positioning are better positioned to outperform over multi-year periods.

Investors should look for companies with scalable business models, durable competitive advantages, and exposure to high-growth end markets. Importantly, the underlying fundamentals of these businesses provide a degree of resilience that can help navigate cyclical pressures.

In this context, here are three Canadian stocks with the potential to triple in value over the next five years.

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Top Canadian stock #1: Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) stock has the potential to deliver outsized returns. It offers exposure to Canada’s infrastructure and industrial growth cycle. The company operates across industrial, building, and civil markets, serving both public and private clients across sectors such as power, mining, transportation, and utilities.

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Demand remains solid, supported by consistent bidding success and a record backlog that provides a solid base for revenue and earnings growth in the coming years. Management noted that earlier project delays will likely ease soon, which will help accelerate growth, reduce near-term uncertainty, and strengthen its bottom line.

Supporting the company’s growth is its disciplined approach to project selection and use of collaborative contracts, which helps stabilize margins. Its recent strategic acquisitions have further expanded its capabilities and addressable market, allowing it to pursue more complex projects. Backed by a strong balance sheet and a significant pipeline, Bird is well-positioned to benefit from Canada’s long-term infrastructure boom.

Top Canadian stock #2: Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a fashion retailer with the potential to significantly increase in value over the next five years, backed by steady demand, a loyal customer base, and expansion across both stores and online channels. Its strategy of introducing fresh styles and maintaining exclusive brands continues to strengthen customer engagement.

Since 2020, the company has delivered strong financial growth, with revenue rising at a 23% annual rate and adjusted net income growing 19%, reflecting both rising sales and cost control. Its e-commerce business has been impressive, expanding about 33% annually, highlighting the strength of its multi-channel approach.

Aritzia’s growth prospects remain solid, driven by new boutique openings and strong online growth. Aritzia has rapidly expanded in North America and sees room to more than double its U.S. locations over time. Moreover, its investments to enhance its digital platform and mobile shopping application will support online sales.

While short-term pressures such as tariffs and logistics costs may affect margins, efficient inventory management and a focus on full-price sales should offset these challenges, supporting sustained long-term growth.

Top Canadian stock #3: CES Energy

CES Energy (TSX:CEU) is a compelling Canadian stock with notable upside potential. It focuses on consumable chemical solutions that improve oil and gas production efficiency, enhance well performance, and protect infrastructure. This business model benefits from ongoing production and generates recurring revenue, resulting in more predictable earnings.

Despite softer North American rig counts due to macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical pressures, CES has continued to grow revenue. Producers are intensifying output from existing wells, increasing demand for the company’s specialized chemical treatments. At the same time, its shift toward higher-margin products augurs well for growth.

Looking ahead, rising global energy demand, LNG expansion, and increased power needs from AI and data centres are expected to support long-term growth, especially as underinvestment has tightened supply. Strategic acquisitions and an asset-light model further support CES’s ability to generate steady free cash flow, fund expansion, and deliver shareholder returns.