Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Investors: 4 Brilliant Dividend Stocks to Buy

TFSA Investors: 4 Brilliant Dividend Stocks to Buy

TFSA investors are advised to play it safe in the current environment and hold only brilliant dividend stocks in their accounts.

Posted by Christopher Liew, CFA Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Risk aversion should take precedence over risk taking during complex environments like today. If you’re drawing passive income or building retirement wealth in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), be sure the assets in your account are reliable dividend payers.

Assuming you plan to maximize your contribution limit or available contribution room in 2022, narrow down the choices to four brilliant dividend stocks.

Energy

Energy is the TSX’s hottest sector since 2021. Nearly all oil companies made incredible comebacks last year after a tumultuous COVID year. However, their bull run could end if oil prices tank again. Some oil sands players might report steep losses this quarter due to crude oil price hedging.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is the no-brainer option if you want to stay invested in the volatile energy sector. The $118.4 billion energy infrastructure company hasn’t disappointed investors, as evidenced by the 27 consecutive years of dividend increases.

At $58.32 per share (+19.9% year to date), you can partake of the 5.86% dividend. Its four franchises (liquids pipelines, gas distribution, gas transmission, and renewables) collectively generate predictable cash flows. Likewise, each one has organic growth opportunities to drive cash flow growth further.

Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is back as Canada’s most valuable publicly listed company. This $192.4 billion lender dethroned Shopify, indicating an enduring business compared to the tech superstar. TFSA investors can take comfort in the big bank’s 152-year dividend track record.

RBC’s 3.52% dividend yield isn’t the highest on the TSX, but you’re buying peace of mind at $136.45 per share. Based on the latest RBC Retirement Myths & Realities Poll, 83% of not-yet-retired Canadians (over 50 years old) say they have saved less than what they need in retirement.

The results from RBC’s biennial survey should prompt TFSA users to utilize their investment accounts if finances allow. Canada’s largest lender is also an ideal anchor in your TFSA.        

Telecommunications

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is Canada’s largest telecom and the most dominant in the oligopoly. Moreover, the industry leader also boasts a dividend track record of more than 100 years. This 5G stock has both dividend power and dividend growth. Besides the 5.05% dividend yield, the $66.37 billion company has a dividend-growth streak of 14 consecutive years.

Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada, said about the 2021 earnings, “We’ve achieved our objective of steadily improving since Q2 of 2020, and in fact, we’re now essentially at 2019 levels.” BCE trades at $72.85 per share, which is value for money. The total return in 46.31 years is 85,417.29% (15.69% CAGR).

Utilities

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is on track to become TSX’s second Dividend King after Canadian Utilities. Its dividend-growth streak stands at 48 years. If the $30.69 billion regulated electric and gas utility company increase dividends this year and in 2023, it would earn Dividend King status.

The increases are sure since Fortis plans a 6% average annual dividend growth through 2025. Its $20 billion capital plan (2022-2026) would increase rate base to $41.6 billion by 2026. If you invest today, the share price is $64.51, while the dividend yield is 3.26%.

Strong headwinds

The TSX is resilient, but strong headwinds like soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions could upset the landscape. Thus, TFSA investors should play it safe and stick to brilliant stocks only.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Ride Out Market Volatility

| Andrew Walker

Top defensive dividend stocks can help smooth out volatility in a self-directed RRSP.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 High-Yield TSX Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These two high-yield stocks deserve to be on your TFSA radar for passive income.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Defensive Dividend Stocks to Buy in April

| Robin Brown

If you are worried about the world and the market, take comfort in collecting passive income from these top defensive…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Investors: You Could Get Rich Off Just 1 High-Yield REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're one a Canadian investor seeking long-term passive income, then REITs are a strong option -- especially if you're…

Read more »

office buildings
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Real Estate Stocks Canadians Can Buy Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadians looking to gain exposure to the real estate sector can invest in companies such as Brookfield Asset Management right…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Start a Self-Directed Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

Stocks with long track records of dividend growth tend to be good picks for a TFSA retirement fund.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy That Have Raised Their Dividends in Each of the Last 5 Years

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're an investor who appreciates dividend income, these two highly robust stocks are some of the best to buy…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks Better Than a Rental Property

| Robin Brown

Owning rental properties can be stressful! Why not just buy these three top TSX real estate stocks for passive income…

Read more »