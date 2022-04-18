Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Beginner Investors: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Just Invest in Growth Stocks

Beginner Investors: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Just Invest in Growth Stocks

Most new investors who started in the last few years tend to overweight growth stocks. Here’s why that’s not the best idea.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
You Should Know This

Image source: Getty Images

The rise of mega-cap growth stocks in the U.S. technology sector such as Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet have been responsible for the multi-year bull market we’ve all enjoyed (until 2022, that is).

The share prices of these companies have doubled, tripled, and even quadrupled in a relatively short amount of time, leaving some investors with handsome returns. New investors starting their portfolios may see these alluring returns and be tempted to chase performance.

Still, it is worth remembering that “reversion to the mean” is a very real phenomenon. The thought that “stocks can only go up forever” is less grounded in reality than it is in wishful thinking. Here’s my case for why new investors should diversify away from growth stocks.

What are growth stocks anyways?

Growth stocks are those of companies that demonstrate higher-than-average increases in their revenues, profits, and earnings, and, more importantly, they are expected to. This expectation from investors and the market is said to be “priced in” for their elevated share prices.

Growth stocks generally exhibit high valuations, in the form of elevated price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, price-to-book, enterprise value / EBITDA, and price-to-free-cash-flow ratios. They are also often more volatile than the overall market, with higher betas.

Investors buy growth stocks and are willing to pay higher prices because they expect to be able to sell them later at even higher prices, assuming the growth continues. This is why growth stocks tend to fall drastically when earnings barely miss or meet expectations.

What’s the opposite of growth stocks?

If growth is one end of the spectrum, the other end is value. Value stocks are those of more “boring” companies, such as the energy, consumer staples, financials, consumer defensive, and industrial sectors. These companies are often mature, blue-chip ones with strong business models.

These companies often have solid fundamentals and pay handsome dividends, but do not grow their earnings, revenue, or profits at high rates. They also have lower valuation ratios (the ones mentioned earlier) compared to growth stocks.

Examples of value stocks include Berkshire Hathaway, McDonalds, Coca-Cola, 3M, Johnson & Johnson, and Proctor & Gamble. The idea behind value investing is that stocks of good but underpriced companies will eventually bounce back to reclaim their true value.

Value vs. growth

Many investors expect growth to beat value, but the reality is that since 1971, a portfolio of large-cap U.S. value stocks has beaten growth soundly.

The above backtest contains trailing returns, which are influenced by the particular start date chosen. To remedy that, I’ve also included three-, five-, 10-, and 15-year rolling period backtests.

We can also examine the annual returns, which show value and growth taking turns outperforming. Notably, value stocks outperformed in the period between 2001 and 2009 (“the lost decade”), which growth stocks suffered heavily due to the Dot-Com Bubble and the Great Financial Crisis. Then growth stocks outperformed from 2010 to 2021 during a period of sustained falling interest rates.

The Foolish takeaway

Retail investors don’t need to pick between value or growth. Picking growth is performance chasing, while picking value is an attempt at market timing. Even professionals consistently get this wrong and underperform the market.

While so far in 2022 value has strongly outperformed growth, we don’t know if this is the start of a true value rotation or just an abnormal year, given high inflation and rising interest rates.

For a long-term investment strategy, diversify by buying both, preferably using an index fund that tracks the broad market. This way, you always get the average of both styles and minimize tracking error regret.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and Tesla.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Stocks for Beginners

RRSP Investors: Why You Should Plan to Hit Your Contribution Limit Right Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP investors get more benefits than just saving for retirement when they meet their contribution limit. Taxes come down, cash…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

2 Dependable Stocks to Buy in a Volatile Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Here are two TSX stocks that Canadian investors should be buying if they’re concerned about volatility.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Want Your Money to Make More Money? Start Investing in Q2 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

First timers in the stock market can have their money make more money in 2022 like seasoned investors through dividend…

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Got Cash? Here’s Why a Stock Market Selloff Is Not Such a Bad Thing

| Daniel Da Costa

Often, investors fear a stock market selloff, because their stocks may lose value. However, if you have cash, this could…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Beginner Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

There are many tried-and-tested “easy” stocks that make for healthy forever holdings for both seasoned and beginner investors.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Canadian Beginner Stocks for 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians who are new to investing have three excellent beginner stocks to choose from in Q2 2022.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

1 Simple Investing Strategy for Investors Seeking Easy Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors seeking an easy path to wealth just need these to things to get there. And this strategy is…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Are You a Stock Market Novice? Here Are 3 Stocks You Should Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor struggling to create your portfolio? Here are three stocks you should buy today!

Read more »