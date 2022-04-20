Home » Investing » 3 TSX Growth Stocks You Should Hold for the Long Term

3 TSX Growth Stocks You Should Hold for the Long Term

Looking for growth stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three TSX growth stocks to hold for the long term.

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re hoping to find stocks that can return many multiples upon your original investment, then it’s imperative that you focus on growth. Unfortunately, it can be much more difficult to assess growth stocks. This is because the underlying businesses tend to face a lot more hurdles than a more established company would. This often results in a very volatile stock. However, if you’re able to stomach the volatility and hold positions over the long term, you could see massive gains.

Look for industries with strong tailwinds

To become a successful growth stock investor, you must be able to identify industries with a lot of growth potential. One way to do this is by finding industries with strong tailwinds. For example, consumers are continuing to shift towards e-commerce. As this shift in consumer behaviour continues, companies operating in that space should see a lot of growth.

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is a clear leader in this space. It provides merchants of all sizes with a platform and many of the tools necessary to operate online stores. What separates Shopify from its peers, offering the same service, is its ability to accommodate the needs of first-time entrepreneurs and large-cap enterprises alike. Shopify’s monthly recurring revenue has grown at a CAGR of 41% since Q4 2016.

This stock is currently trading at a discount of 65% from it’s all-time highs. That gives investors an excellent opportunity to accumulate shares for cheap.

Consider this small-cap stock

Generally, when investors look for growth, they turn to small-cap stocks. There’s a reason for that. Smaller companies tend to grow at a much faster rate than larger companies. That’s the theory behind the law of large numbers. Take Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD) for example. It’s currently valued at a market cap of about $198 million, and its business has grown very quickly over the past few years.

In 2016, Goodfood reported $3 million in total revenue. Last year, the company’s revenue totaled $379 million. That represents a CAGR of 163% over that period. This growth was driven by a large increase in its service area. In 2016, Goodfood was only present in one Canadian province. Today, it’s present in all 10 provinces. Goodfood aims to attract more customers, thus gaining more revenue, by offering same-day and express deliveries in its major markets.

This stock is following a winning playbook

It’s very rare to find a smaller company that follows an already proven playbook for success. However, that’s exactly what we have when it comes to Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). Up until last year, Topicus was a subsidiary of Constellation Software. Like its former parent company, Topicus is an acquirer of vertical market software companies.

Although it now operates as its own entity, Topicus is still very much influenced by Constellation Software. Six members of its board of directors are executives with ties to its former parent company. This includes Constellation Software’s president Mark Leonard. If Topicus can lean on this wealth of experience, it could have a solid chance to become a massive stock market winner.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren owns Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Goodfood Market Corp.

More on Investing

TFSA and coins
Investing

Thinking of Opening a TFSA? Don’t Make This Mistake!

| Daniel Da Costa

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most important tools at Canadians' disposal, but only if you use…

Read more »

analyze data
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy Earnings Next Week: What to Watch for

| Puja Tayal

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) is set for another year of strong earnings. Here's what to expect in the first-quarter earnings on…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Investing

3 Canadian Growth Stocks Available at Substantial Discounts

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuations and robust growth potential, these three cheap growth stocks could deliver substantial returns over the next…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

3 Superb Dividend Stocks to Buy and Forget

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some superb dividend stocks to line your portfolio? Here are three great stocks to buy today…

Read more »

Value for money
Bank Stocks

3 Bank Stocks Offering Insane Value on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are some of the best buys out there right now, trading in value territory. But I'd say these…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Investing

4 Cheap TSX Stocks for Regular Inflow of Cash

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks are cheap and can afford to pay dividends, even amid challenges.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Selling Enbridge Stock and Other Pipeline Companies

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pipeline companies like Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock have not been impressive these last few years. That's why I'm selling and moving…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Are Due for a Dividend Increase

| Daniel Da Costa

These two Canadian dividend stocks are not just some of the best to buy and hold, but they could also…

Read more »