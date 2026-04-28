5 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Move Quickly to Buy on Any Market Pullback

These five TSX dividend stocks could be worth buying fast when the stock market dips.

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Market pullbacks can create some of the best buying opportunities for long-term investors. When strong dividend stocks dip, you get the chance to lock in higher yields and future upside. In this article, I’ll highlight five TSX dividend stocks worth buying quickly on a market dip.

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Alaris Equity Partners stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSX:AD.UN) stands out for its unique business model. Instead of traditional operations, it invests in private companies through structured equity, generating predictable cash distributions. After climbing 20% over the last year, its stock currently trades at $22.18 with a market cap of $1 billion and offers an attractive 6.6% dividend yield.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s revenue and operating profit rose 15.9% year-over-year (YoY), while earnings from operations jumped 34.8%. This growth reflects strong performance across its partner investments.

Meanwhile, Alaris is actively deploying capital. Its $75.3 million investment in Kubik is expected to generate $8.1 million in annual distributions with a 13% yield. Combined with a recent 3% distribution increase, Alaris remains a strong income-focused pick.

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A&W Food stock

A&W Food Services of Canada (TSX:AW) combines a strong brand with a steady franchise model. This structure allows it to generate consistent income while expanding its footprint. Following a 12% rally in the last year, AW stock now trades at $36.59 per share with a 5.2% dividend yield.

In the fourth quarter, its system sales grew 2.5% YoY with the help of higher customer spending and traffic. Its quarterly income before taxes rose to $23.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased to $29.3 million, with margins expanding to 31.5%.

The company opened 26 new restaurants last year and expects adjusted EBITDA between $103 million and $105 million in fiscal 2026. This steady expansion supports AW stock’s growth.

Brookfield Renewable stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) offers exposure to the growing demand for clean energy. Its global portfolio includes hydro, wind, solar, and storage assets. The stock trades at $46.70 with a dividend yield of 4.6% and has surged 50% over the past year.

In the December quarter, Brookfield Renewable’s funds from operations (FFO) rose 10% YoY, driven by strong operations and acquisitions. Its hydroelectric segment FFO reached a record US$607 million, up 19%.

A major growth driver for the company is its acquisition of Boralex in a US$9.7 billion deal, which is expected to expand its renewable footprint. With 8,000 megawatts of new capacity added in 2025, Brookfield remains well-positioned for long-term growth.

Scotiabank stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), or Scotiabank, is one of Canada’s largest banks and a reliable dividend stock with international operations. BNS stock trades at $102.77 and offers a 4.2% yield, having gained 53% over the past year.

Recently, Scotiabank invested in KeyCorp, which is expected to contribute about $85 million in net profit in the April 2026 quarter. This reflects the bank’s ability to generate growth through strategic investments.

Moreover, the bank is also expanding its digital and sustainability initiatives, including tools that help customers improve energy efficiency. These efforts support its long-term growth outlook.

Cascades stock

Cascades (TSX:CAS) operates in the packaging and tissue products industry, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions. Its stock trades at $10.82 with a dividend yield of 4.5% and has risen 21% over the last 12 months.

Its business is supported by demand for packaging in food, retail, and e-commerce. At the same time, its tissue segment provides stable revenue. Overall, Cascades continues to focus on efficiency, which could support its long-term growth outlook as demand for eco-friendly products rises.