Home » Investing » Canadian Banks Face Special Tax on Pandemic Profits: What Should You Do?  

Canadian Banks Face Special Tax on Pandemic Profits: What Should You Do?  

The 2022 budget slapped Canadian banks and life insurers with a special tax on pandemic profits. How will this impact bank shareholders?

Posted by Puja Tayal Published
| More on:
Bank sign on traditional europe building facade

Image source: Getty Images

Nothing comes for free, and neither did financial support during the pandemic. The Justin Trudeau government released generous stimulus packages to people and businesses that created a stock market bubble. But veteran investors knew that all this came at a cost that everyone had to pay through taxes. Canadian banks got their cost estimate on April 7, when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the budget. The budget announced two taxes on banks and life insurers: 

  • A one-time 15% tax on banks and insurers’ 2021 taxable income above $1 billion. This special tax is called the Canada Recovery Dividend and is payable over five years. 
  • A 1.5% increase in the corporate income tax rate for financial institutions from 15% to 16.5% on taxable income above $100 million. 

The government expects to generate $6.1 billion from the above taxes, with $445 million in recurring tax revenue coming from a 1.5% hike. The banking community criticized these changes, while analysts found the new taxes better than their expectations. 

The government and banks on new taxes 

The budget document stated that the government is collecting dividends on the $350 billion federal pandemic support provided to people and businesses. The document added that this support helped Canadian financial institutions make significant profits and recover faster than other sectors. 

“Many sectors of the economy benefited from the federal government bailing out the economy. Investors and workers too. Somehow only the banks and life insurance companies are subject to a special tax.” 

Jack Mintz, the president’s fellow at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy

The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) highlighted that the Big Six banks are among the largest corporate taxpayers, with over $12.5 billion paid in taxes in 2020. It accused the government of “singling out” the financial services industry. Scotiabank (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) CEO Brian Porter called the tax hike a “knee-jerk reaction that sends the wrong message to the global investment community.”

What does the new bank tax regime mean to investors? 

The Big Six banks announced strong dividend hikes in 2022 on the pandemic profits. The special tax could redirect bank profits from shareholders to the government, according to the CBA. This could impact their dividend-growth rate in the next five years. As for the 1.5% hike in the corporate tax rate, banks could most likely pass on the cost to customers. Jack Mintz said, “Banks … can shift income offshore and try to put more costs like overhead/interest into the amount.” 

The new taxes will impact bank profits, but to what extent? Analysts got number crunching and found that the impact won’t be significant. According to a BNN Bloomberg article, RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic estimates the new taxes to hit banks’ fiscal 2023 profit by an average of 1.4%. 

Morningstar senior equity analyst Eric Compton expects the above taxes to have less than a 2% impact on the fair value estimates partially because of the Big Six banks’ diversified revenue streams. They earn revenue from the United States and other countries, and the taxes are focused on their domestic revenue. 

You can get a clear picture when banks update their earnings guidance to reflect the impact of the tax in their next quarterly earnings. 

Should you buy bank stocks? 

Canadian banks are used to policy changes. The tax policy will impact banks’ net earnings, but they will figure out a way around it and continue to focus on profits. The tax impact could partially offset the gains from rising interest rates.

You should take advantage of the current dip in bank stocks. Among the Big Six bank stocks, I am bullish on Scotiabank, as it has the largest international presence; hence, it could face a lower impact from the new taxes. 

Scotiabank increased the dividend by 11% to $4 for fiscal 2022 after keeping it unchanged for 2020 and 2021. The new tax could see another two to five years of stable dividends. The stock has fallen 5% since the budget announcement. This is a good time to lock in a 4.66% annual dividend yield. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

Value for money
Bank Stocks

3 Bank Stocks Offering Insane Value on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are some of the best buys out there right now, trading in value territory. But I'd say these…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Bank Stocks

ZEB vs. XFN: Which Financial Sector ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

| Tony Dong

Canada’s two most popular financial sector ETFs go head to head.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) Stock Undervalued?

| Tony Dong

Like many of the Big Five Canadian bank stocks, BMO has been a solid performer. Read this analysis if you're…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Bank Stocks

Great Buy: This Big Bank Is on Sale Now!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s big banks are always great buys. Here’s a big bank on sale now that boasts solid growth and crazy…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

1 Top Canadian Banking Giant to Watch Now

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) stock looks like a dirt-cheap, blue-chip bank stock that's too cheap to pass up, even as recession…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian bank stocks with strong tailwinds are the top choices today in the sector and considered by many as…

Read more »

Technology
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) on the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors may want to snatch up Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) stock on the dip after the recent rate hike.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The Cheapest Canadian Bank Stock You Can Buy Now

| Kay Ng

Canadian bank stocks are solid anchors to investors' long-term portfolios. This is the cheapest Canadian bank stock right now.

Read more »