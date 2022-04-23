Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Beginner Investors: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Just Invest in Canadian Stocks

Beginner Investors: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Just Invest in Canadian Stocks

Canada has a great stock market, but long-term investors should also look outside it for returns. Here’s why.

Posted by Tony Dong Published
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

Most Canadian investors have anywhere from 20% to 50% of their portfolios in Canadian stocks. It’s called a home-country bias. Canada is full of mature, blue-chip companies that pay out handsome dividends, and these stocks make excellent long-term holdings.

Notable stocks exhibiting these qualities include Royal Bank of Canada, Enbridge, Canadian National Railway, Fortis, and BCE. Dividend-growth investors often love these stocks for their consecutive decades of dividend payouts and increases. They’re often less volatile than the market as well.

Moreover, Canadians often feel psychologically at ease investing in familiar, well-known brands. Investors derive a sense of comfort from the thought that they understand these stocks easily and interact with their products on a daily basis.

Too much in Canadian stocks?

It might shock you to find out that the Canadian stock market only comprises around 3% of the world’s total stock market capitalization. In the grand scheme of things, the TSX is a drop in the bucket. Compare this to the 55% the U.S. stock market covers.

For this reason, Canadian investors who are overweight domestic stocks might need diversification. While a moderate home-country bias (Vanguard says 20-30%) is beneficial for lowering volatility, improving tax efficiency, and reducing currency risk, any more is likely to be sub-optimal.

Canada vs. the U.S.

The stock markets of different countries are cyclical. None can outperform the others perpetually on end; otherwise, everyone would just invest there and send its valuations sky high. Reversion to the mean does occur. Markets that enjoy bouts of outperformance are just as likely to underperform later.

The following backtest plots the returns of the S&P TSX 60 vs. the S&P 500 from 2000 onward on a trailing basis. Both indexes are neck and neck with similar returns, volatility, drawdowns, and best/worst years. Investors buying and holding either would have netted a similar return.

The story changes when we examine their annual returns year by year. We see that from 2004 to 2009, the S&P/TSX 60 outperformed the S&P 500 every single year. From 2017 to 2021, the opposite was true. In this 22-year period, the S&P TSX/60 won 10 times, and the S&P 500 won 12 times.

Why diversify?

The problem many investors face here is a psychological one. Most investors constantly chase performance. If the U.S. market is doing hot, they pile in there. If the Canadian market is soaring, they rotate there. This is market timing. It causes investors to buy high and sell low.

It can be taxing to see your investments and market do poorly, while the other parts of the world perform well. A good investor remembers to diversify and stay the course.

To illustrate my point, let’s see how a 50/50 portfolio of the S&P 500 and the S&P/TSX 60 would have performed compared to either of the two individually.

The 50/50 portfolio smoked both the others, with a better overall return, lower volatility, and better Sharpe ratio. You would have gotten the best of both worlds, ensuring that you never suffered relative bouts of underperformance but not sacrificing any gains either. This is the power of diversification.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and FORTIS INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Just Invest in U.S. Stocks

| Tony Dong

The U.S. has a great stock market, but long-term investors should also look outside it for returns. Here’s why.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Stocks for Beginners

3 Warren Buffett Quotes to Make You a Better Investor

| Daniel Da Costa

These three quotes from Warren Buffett include some of the best advice you can get on how to buy and…

Read more »

Freight Train
Stocks for Beginners

CP Stock or CNR Stock: Which Railway Looks Better Before Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) stock and CP (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) stock both have earnings due, so what should investors know before diving in?

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 3 TSX 60 Stocks to Watch Next Week!

| Robin Brown

If you are a new investor, you will likely want to own some TSX 60 stocks. Here are three with…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

What Is a Registered Account, and What Stocks Should You Hold in 1?

| Jed Lloren

Are you having trouble understanding what a registered account is? Here are the basics!

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian REITs vs. U.S. REITs: Which Are Better Buys for Canadians?

| Puja Tayal

Are you a Canadian considering investing in U.S. REITs? Before you buy a foreign REIT, understand the tax implications.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

The 2 Best Canadian Stocks for DIY Investors Right Now

| Robin Brown

There are many advantages to being a do-it-yourself (DIY) investor. Here's two top Canadian stocks that are perfect for long-term…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 1 Trick to Make Millions the Safe Way

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New investors need this one trick if they're going to make millions by the time they retire. And it's absolutely…

Read more »