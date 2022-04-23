Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 Solid Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

Retirees: 2 Solid Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

These top dividend stocks deserve to be anchor picks for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian retirees are using their TFSA to hold top dividends stocks with growing payouts to generate a steady stream of tax-free passive income. The cumulative TFSA limit is up to $81,500 per person, so there is ample room to build a decent income fund.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) has been a top pick among retirees for decades, and there is still good reason for pensioners to own the stock.

Rapid changes in the communications industry force BCE to make the investments needed to protect its wide competitive moat. The company spent $2 billion last year on 3,500 MHz spectrum that will support the expansion of BCE’s 5G network. This will open up new revenue opportunities for BCE in the coming years.

BCE is also connecting customers directly to its fibre optic wireline network. This gives people and businesses the high-speed broadband access they need for work or entertainment. Owning the line that runs to the building gives BCE an advantage and helps it retain customers.

The company’s other assets include a media group that is home to a TV network, specialty channels, radio stations, and part-ownership of pro sports teams. BCE also has retail locations across the country.

Management expects free cash flow to increase by 2-10% in 2022, despite the big expenses on the network expansion. This should support a dividend increase of around 5% for 2023. the board raised the payout by that amount for this year.

Investors who buy the stock at the time of writing can pick up a solid 5% yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) is a leader in the North American energy infrastructure sector with a focus on natural gas transmission. The company operates more than 93,000 km of natural gas pipelines as well as significant natural gas storage facilities. Power generation and oil pipelines round out the portfolio.

The natural gas market is expected to be strong for many years. Utilities around the globe are converting oil and coal plants to use natural gas for power generation, even as they ramp up spending on solar, wind, and geothermal power. The renewable resources are preferred suppliers of power, but they have limitations. As a result, natural gas will remain important for the generation of electricity for decades.

TC Energy has a $24 billion capital program in place that is expected to drive average annual EBITDA growth of 5% in the next few years. That should support annual dividend increases of 3-5%.

At the time of writing, the stock provides a 4.9% dividend yield.

The bottom line

BCE and TC Energy are leaders in their industries and have long histories of paying investors attractive and growing dividends. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE and TC Energy.  

More on Dividend Stocks

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

5 Reasons I Just Bought Freehold (TSX:FRU) Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Last year, when energy stocks were cheap I bought Freehold (TSX:FRU) stock for around $4 a share and again earlier…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Passive-Income Stocks to Buy and Lock In a Dividend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These oversold stocks may not remain down for long, and each offers passive income for investors willing to wait it…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest: Defensive Stocks or 1 Inflation-Fighting ETF?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can invest in defensive stocks or a Dividend Aristocrat ETF to cope with or fight rising inflation.

Read more »

A person suffering
Dividend Stocks

Mid-Year Shock: A 0.75-1% Rate Hike Is Next

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Mortgage affordability is a major concern for homebuyers if the Bank of Canada implements a larger rate hike by June…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: Start Investing in Safe Dividend Stocks Today

| Kay Ng

New investors can consider starting investing in defensive dividend stocks before thinking of higher-risk growth stocks.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Start a Self-Directed RRSP Pension

| Andrew Walker

Industry leaders with strong track records of dividend growth tend to be good anchor stocks for a self-directed RRSP.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can still find good dividend stocks with attractive yields for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Who Is for or Against Delaying Retirement Until 70?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Because of the uncertainties, retiring at age 65 or delaying until 70 is the predicament of many Canadian seniors or…

Read more »