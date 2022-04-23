Where to Invest: Defensive Stocks or 1 Inflation-Fighting ETF?

Canada’s inflation reading jumped 1% from February to 6.7% in March this year. Global supply chain disruptions and the ongoing war in Eastern Europe are the leading factors for the surge in prices of goods and services. The situation is worrisome, because high inflation impacts the value of all types of assets.
However, investors are better off holding income-producing assets than liquid assets. Cash tends to appreciate less over time or is more vulnerable to the negative impact of inflation.
Defensive positions
Emera and Capital Power belong to the illustrious list of Dividend Aristocrats in Canada. The former has increased its dividends for 15 consecutive years, while the latter’s dividend-growth streak is eight years. You’re taking a defensive position if you purchase either one or both in Q2 2022.
Emera generates stable and recurring cash flows every year, because it invests heavily in regulated electricity generation and electric & gas transmission and distribution. Another competitive advantage of this $16.99 billion energy and services company is geographical diversification. Besides Canada, Emera has utility assets in the U.S. and four Caribbean countries.
Capital Power is an exciting long-term prospect, as the world transitions to clean energy. The primary focus of this $4.94 billion growth-oriented wholesale power producer is sustainable energy and commits to be off coal by 2023. While net income in 2021 fell 33% to $87 million versus 2020, net cash flows from operating activities increased 42% year over year to $867 million.
A basket of Dividend Aristocrats
Marketplace to create income
The stock market is not without risks, but it’s the marketplace to create or earn passive income if everything has gone up. Defensive stocks like Emera or Capital Power and an ETF like CDZ can help limit the impact of inflation.