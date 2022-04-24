Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Build an Income Stream

3 Stocks to Build an Income Stream

Looking for a collection of stocks to build an income stream? Here are three superb options to consider buying today and holding for decades.

Posted by Demetris Afxentiou Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Establishing a recurring and stable revenue stream remains a goal of every investor. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of options to choose from, including some stellar investments. So, which stocks should investors looking to build an income stream opt for?

Here are several great investments to consider.

Stock #1: Banking on income and growth

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) is one of Canada’s big banks and a great stock to help any investor build an income stream. As an income stock, BMO offers a quarterly dividend with a juicy 3.63% yield.

This means that a $30,000 investment will earn an income just over $1,060 in the first year. Adding to that appeal is BMO’s long-standing tradition of providing annual bumps without fail that goes back decades. The one exception to that was during the pandemic when the banks were forced to suspend dividend payments.

In fact, BMO has been paying out dividends for well over a century, making it a stable income stock to help build an income stream.

Turning to growth, BMO continues to invest in expanding its international footprint. That international expansion is centred on the U.S. market, where BMO recently moved to acquire the Bank of the West late last year.

Stock #2: Renewable energy is huge

Renewable energy stocks remain one of the fastest-growing areas for long-term investors to consider. They also represent great options for investors to build an income stream.

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) is a great renewable energy option to consider. TransAlta offers a portfolio of renewable energy facilities scattered across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Like traditional utilities, renewable energy stocks adhere to the same stable business model that relies on regulated long-term contracts. Those contracts provide a recurring and stable revenue stream, which ultimately provides a handsome income stream.

Speaking of income, TransAlta offers investors a monthly payout that currently works out to an impressive 5.09% yield. That same $30,000 investment in TransAlta will provide an income of $1,527 in the first year.

Stock #3: Telecoms are great income stocks, too

Canada’s telecoms also make great investments for those investors looking to build an income stream. This is where the appeal of BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) comes into play. BCE is one of the largest telecoms in Canada, boasting an enviable nationwide network.

Telecoms are incredibly defensive investments, and that appeal has only grown in the past few years. The pandemic has forced many of us to hasten the push towards increased mobile commerce. Despite the fact that the pandemic finally appears to be ending, that shift isn’t changing back anytime soon. If anything, it will only hasten.

The same could be said for BCE’s internet segment. Like the wireless segment, BCE’s internet business has benefited from the pandemic. Specifically, more former office workers are now permanently working from home. This adds another defensive element to BCE that is hard to counter.

Finally, let’s talk dividends. BCE has been paying out dividends for well over a century. Additionally, the company has provided annual upticks to that dividend going back decades. Today, that dividend works out to a tasty 4.99% yield, making it one of the better-paying and stable stocks on the market.

Final thoughts: Build an income stream

No investment is without risk, but the three stocks noted above all benefit from being leaders within their respective segments. They also offer significant growth potential in addition to boasting defensive moats.

Throw in their impressive yields and you have a trio of stocks that would do well as part of any well-diversified portfolio and are perfect to build an income stream.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks New Investors Can Buy Today for Stable Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer safety and security in both returns and passive income for new investors not knowing where…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Stocks: Why Don’t All Companies Pay Dividends?

| Daniel Da Costa

Dividend stocks are some of the best companies that Canadian investors can buy and hold long term. So, why don't…

Read more »

Gold medal
Dividend Stocks

2 Value Stocks That Could Be Big Winners

| Kay Ng

Is NFI Group (TSX:NFI) or Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) a better buy? It depends on your risk tolerance and returns expectations.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

Rogers (TSX:RCI.B): 200% Subscriber Growth Before Mega-Merger

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s third-largest 5G stock reported record subscriber growth, as it awaits two more approvals to proceed with the mega-merger.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Value for Money: 1 Entertainment Stock or Air Canada (TSX:AC)?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors will readily choose an entertainment stock over the TSX’s top airline company in 2022, because it offers better value…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Investors seeking passive income are searching for top TSX dividend stocks that will raise their payouts in the coming years.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Stash in Your TFSA

| Adam Othman

A diversified dividend portfolio within your TFSA can offer you more than just passive income. With the right stocks, it…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Dividend Stock to Start a TFSA Retirement Nest Egg

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in this high-yielding dividend stock if you want to begin building your TFSA retirement nest egg on a…

Read more »