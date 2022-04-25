Home » Investing » Why goeasy (TSX:GSY) Stock Fell 6.2% Last Week

Why goeasy (TSX:GSY) Stock Fell 6.2% Last Week

goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) is a top TSX stock that has run into trouble in 2022. However, I’m still very bullish on its long-term prospects.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a Mississauga-based company that provides non-prime leasing and lending services to Canadian consumers. Shares of this top TSX stock have plunged 33% in 2022 as of close on April 22. It dropped 6.2% over the past week. Today, I want to discuss why this exciting stock has lost momentum in the first half of 2022. Moreover, I’ll make a recommendation on its prospects going forward. Let’s dive in.

How goeasy stock rose to new heights to start this decade

The COVID-19 pandemic spooked investors and ignited a massive stock selloff in February and March of 2020. At the time, I’d suggested that goeasy was one of the top TSX stocks to snatch up on the dip. Indeed, its stock would fall below the $30/share mark at one point in the middle of March 2020.

Fortunately, loosening monetary policy and radical government spending managed to renew confidence in global markets. Meanwhile, goeasy remained perfectly positioned to grow in the current environment. Shares of goeasy would hit an all-time high of $218.35 in September 2021. That meant that investors who timed their purchase well could have seen their initial investment grow by more than seven times its original value.

Here’s why this top TSX stock has lost momentum in April

goeasy unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on February 16, 2022. It announced that it had funded $1.59 billion in loan originations — up 59% from the $1.03 billion it booked in 2020. Meanwhile, its consumer loan receivable portfolio increased 63% to $2.03 billion. The company achieved record revenues of $827 million, which was up 27% from the prior year.

This company continued to post very impressive results at easyfinancial and easyhome. Overall, this represented the 47th straight month of same-store revenue growth. Moreover, its total active customers rose to over 300,000.

Investors also got a glimpse of its outlooks for 2022 through to 2024. The company expects total company revenue between $970 million and $1 billion this fiscal year. Meanwhile, it projects that it will open 15-20 additional easyfinancial locations.

It is hard to find flaws with goeasy’s earnings performance in 2021. Indeed, investors should be very excited about its future. However, it will also be susceptible to volatility and the crunch that will come with interest rate hikes. This may bolster goeasy’s profit margins, but it will likely limit credit growth, as Canadians find themselves increasingly squeezed by high debt and soaring inflation.

Should investors look to buy the dip in goeasy today?

Nearly a year ago today, I’d discussed why goeasy was one of my favourite TSX stocks to snatch up for the future. That is still my take today. However, investors need to prepare for its shares to battle turbulence in the near term.

Shares of goeasy currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings ratio of eight. It last had an RSI of 34, putting it just outside technically oversold territory. Moreover, it offers a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, representing a 3% yield. The company has delivered eight consecutive years of dividend growth. That makes goeasy a Dividend Aristocrat.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan owns goeasy Ltd. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

green energy
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) stock looks like a bargain for those seeking renewable energy exposure amid inflation.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Stocks for Beginners

How to Create a Complete “Lazy” Stock Portfolio With Just 4 BMO ETFs

| Tony Dong

Want a cheap, effective, and hands-off approach to investing? Give this article a read.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

2 Stocks That Could Provide a Lifetime of Income

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian dividend stocks could offer you an excellent value for money by delivering a lifetime of passive income.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 Quick Tips for Beginner Investors Interested in Dividend Stocks

| Kay Ng

Keep these tips in mind when you invest in dividend stocks: h. Have a long-term investing mindset, diversify, and pay…

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

What to Watch for on the TSX Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors need to brace for more turbulence, as Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) and other top stocks feel the…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Best Funds to Buy: How to Research ETFs

| Daniel Da Costa

With the rising popularity of ETFs and all the advantages that they offer, here's how to find the best to…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 1 TSX Stock to Turn it Into $170K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock provides stable growth towards $170,000. But why stop there when investors could use that $5,000 to make…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Confusing Forecasts: Will Home Prices Fall in 2022, 2023, or 2024?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Homebuyers must time their purchases and evaluate their options, as home prices remain elevated while interest rates rise.

Read more »