Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before April Ends

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before April Ends

After their recent dips, these two Canadian dividend stocks look really cheap to buy now.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market roller-coaster ride continues in 2022, as the TSX Composite Index has seen a sharp decline of about 4% so far in April after touching its fresh intraday record high earlier this month. As a result, the stock market’s high volatility remains worrisome for investors across the world due mainly to the growing fears about an economic slowdown.

In such a market environment, it could be wise for investors to consider adding some fundamentally strong, cheap stocks to their portfolio that also pay attractive dividends. Let’s look at two such dividend stocks TSX investors could consider buying after their recent dips.

Whitecap Resources stock

After facing several difficulties in 2020, the energy sector staged a spectacular recovery last year, as the demand for energy products grew rapidly. Consistently growing demand and supply concerns due to the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine have triggered a sharp rally in oil prices in 2022.

While crude oil prices have eased a bit in the last few sessions, they still continue to trade with solid double-digit gains on a year-to-date basis. That’s why you may want to consider adding fundamentally strong energy stock to your portfolio right now, as a strong price environment could help Canadian oil companies like Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) boost their margins significantly. After delivering solid 54% positive returns to investors, this TSX dividend stock has already risen by 33% this year.

In 2021, Whitecap’s total revenue jumped to $2.53 billion from around $923 million the previous year. Nearly 80% of its total revenue last year came from its crude oil segment. Its record annual production levels and strong fund flows in 2021 are some of the reasons why Whitecap’s management recently decided to increase dividends by 33% to around $0.36 per share annually. As a result, it currently has a dividend yield of around 3.4%.

Given all these positive fundamental factors, I find this cheap TSX dividend stock attractive — especially after it has fallen by nearly 11% in the last three sessions.

Paramount Resources stock

The second cheap dividend stock on my list, Paramount Resources (TSX:POU), is also a Calgary-based energy company. It currently has a dividend yield of close to 3%, as its stock trades at $28.14 per share with 15% year-to-date gains.

In 2021, Paramount Resources registered a solid 409% jump in its total revenue to around $1.26 billion, as it managed to achieve its annual sales volume guidance. In early 2022, two unplanned outages at its third-party-operated Wapiti natural gas-processing plant affected its production. Nonetheless, the company anticipates offsetting these unplanned outages with the help of well outperformance, which should help it increase its annual production this year.

Overall, a forecasted increase in Paramount’s annual production and its focus on debt reduction and free cash flow generation should keep this dividend stock soaring in the coming quarters. Despite these positive factors, Paramount Resources stock has seen about 13% value erosion in the last five sessions, making it look even more attractive to buy now for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks You Could Retire On

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stellar stocks you can retire on? The market is full of options to consider. Here are two…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian blue-chip stocks such as Enbridge and Brookfield Asset Management are well poised to deliver stellar returns to investors.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) Is Still Undervalued

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is undervalued.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks Available at Attractive Valuations

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth potential and stable cash flows, these three dividend stocks look attractive at these levels.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stock Picks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These two top TSX stocks look attractive right now for RRSP investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Inflation Hits 6.7%: Raise Your Liquidity Buffer With 1 Maneuver

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can salvage their depleting savings or raise liquidity buffers amid surging inflation with one maneuver.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Growth in 2022

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two Canadian energy stocks if you are searching for stocks that have delivered jaw-dropping…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let the market’s volatility keep you from starting a position in any of these three top dividend stocks.

Read more »