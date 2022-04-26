Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » New to Stock Investing? 1 TSX Stock to Buy Today and Hold Forever

New to Stock Investing? 1 TSX Stock to Buy Today and Hold Forever

This one amazing high-growth TSX stock could be a hidden gem for stock market beginners to buy now and hold forever.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

Investing in fundamentally strong stocks is certainly one of the best ways to multiply your hard-earned savings. While most new investors consider picking the right stocks to invest in as their biggest challenge, investing with a long-term approach is equally important, in my opinion. No matter how wonderful stocks you choose to buy are, in most cases, you might not realize the true potential of stock investing if you don’t hold them for the long term.

To help stock market beginners to pick the right stocks, I’ll highlight one amazing growth stock on the TSX in this article. New investors could consider buying and holding it as long as they want to receive an outstanding return on their investment.

Lightspeed Commerce stock

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) has been one of the most beaten-down growth stocks on the TSX lately. It currently trades with massive 42% year-to-date losses at $29.65 per share against a minor 1% drop in the TSX Composite benchmark in 2022 so far. However, its recent stock underperformance doesn’t make this tech company fundamentally weak.

Instead, most of its recent losses could be attributed to external factors, including a New York-based short-sellers’ critical report on Lightspeed and the recent tech sector-wide selloff.

Why this high-growth stock has crashed lately

In September last year, a short- seller (Spruce Point Capital) severely criticized Lightspeed and its management for massively inflating its business pre-IPO and inflated valuation. As I’ve noted in some of my recent articles, while this short report failed to make any significant change in Street analysts’ opinion about Lightspeed, it seemingly hurt retail investors’ sentiments badly, leading to a massive selloff in this growth stock.

As the year 2022 began, worries about high inflation and expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes led to a technology sector-wide crash, accelerating LSPD stock’s downward movement. These factors have been the key reasons why Lightspeed stock has lost nearly 80% of its value since August 2021.

The recent tech meltdown also affected nearly all Lightspeed’s home market peers, including Shopify and Docebo. Notably, Shopify and Docebo have seen 68% and 34% value erosion in 2022 so far, respectively.

It still is a great stock to buy for new investors

Looking at Lightspeed stock’s recent performance, new investors might now get an idea about its outstanding financial growth trends. For example, last year, the Canadian tech company registered a massive 84% jump in its total revenue to US$221.7 million, and its adjusted gross margin for the year jumped by more than 64% to around US$127.3 billion. In fact, in the last four reported quarters combined, LSPD’s year-over-year revenue growth rate has been a solid 176%.

This massive top-line growth is mainly driven by consistently rising demand for Lightspeed’s omnichannel commerce-enabling platform in the post-pandemic world. Nearly 64% of its total revenue in its fiscal year 2021 came from the U.S. market, reflecting the rising popularity of its services in the country. I expect this strong sales growth could help the Canadian tech company achieve sustainable profitability much sooner than expected and help its stock yield solid returns in the long term.

Given these positive factors and its recent big crash, I consider Lightspeed a really cheap high-growth stock to buy now for new investors and worth holding for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo Inc. and Lightspeed Commerce. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks You Probably Don’t Think of — But Should!

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term investments. Among those picks are some great stocks you probably don’t think of…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Why Rising Interest Rates Impact Canadian Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

As interest rates have started increasing lately, Canadian stocks have been selling off. Here are three reasons why that's not…

Read more »

Community homes
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy a Home or Invest in Stocks?

| Kay Ng

If you have a long-term investment horizon, you can consider investing in solid stocks to help with making a bigger…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Stocks for Beginners

2 Dependable TSX Stocks I’d Buy in a Volatile Market

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t let the market’s volatility keep you from investing today. Here are two top TSX stocks to add to your…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

The Return of Volatility: Now What?

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to help offset a bumpy ride.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

3 Smart TSX Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy

| Vineet Kulkarni

TFSA Investors: Where should you invest this year's $6,000?

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Trading With P/E Ratios Under 10

| Daniel Da Costa

While several Canadian stocks are cheap these days after the recent volatility, these two Canadian stocks are easily some of…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock Worth Buying Today?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite rising geopolitical tensions and higher fuel prices, Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock could still be worth considering for the long…

Read more »