Home » Investing » Canada Bans Foreign Buyers: Will Houses Get Cheaper?

Canada Bans Foreign Buyers: Will Houses Get Cheaper?

Canada has banned foreign homebuyers for two years, which could have a negative effect on banks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM).

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table

Image source: Getty Images

Recently, Justin Trudeau’s government implemented a two-year ban on foreign homebuyers in a bid to tame the housing market. The ban applies to foreign investors that do not reside in the homes they invest in.

For many years, foreign buyers were thought to have been a major factor in driving house prices higher — particularly in Vancouver. The idea was that wealthy buyers with a need to park money in a stable country would invest in Canadian condos just to speculate on the price without living in or even renting the property. The phenomenon caused a significant public outcry but may not have been the biggest factor driving the gains observed in Canadian housing.

Foreign buyers not the biggest factor in market

The perception that foreign millionaires are driving up Canadian house prices is common, but it may not be entirely accurate. According to research by Carleton University research fellow Steven Pomeroy, foreign buyers make up less than 3% of total buyers of Canadian homes. That’s not nothing, but it is not the biggest factor in the market.

It’s possible that that 3% is buying up an outsized share of total housing, but another study by UBCM suggests that the shortage of housing on the market is mainly coming from Canadians. The study showed that housing construction in BC is exceeding population growth, and that Canadians mortgaging their primary residences to buy up rental properties are driving the price gains.

Higher interest rates might work

If a ban on foreign home buyers doesn’t cool the housing market, another factor just might: higher interest rates.

The Bank of Canada is in the process of hiking interest rates this year, and isn’t finished with the increases. When central banks hike interest rates, banks typically hike mortgage rates even more. We’re already seeing this phenomenon in action. In the depths of the COVID-19 recession, mortgage rates went as low as 2%. Today, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is offering five-year fixed mortgages as high as 4.79%! Higher interest rates are already showing up in the mortgage market, and that could take house prices lower.

Effect on banks

Speaking of banks, they remain key players to watch in the ongoing housing market drama. Banks like CIBC make a lot of their money by issuing mortgages, and many of them are heavily exposed to the Canadian housing market. CIBC is especially exposed to Canadian housing, as it has a much smaller foreign presence than its Big Six banking peers.

When mortgage rates rise, a bank like CIBC collects more interest income. On the flip side, if higher rates cool the market, then such a bank will issue fewer loans in total. There have even been cases in history when short-term interest went higher than long-term interest rates, and lenders simply stopped issuing mortgages altogether.

For example, consider the U.S. Savings and Loan Crisis of the 1990s. During that crisis, short-term interest rates went so high that many smaller banks couldn’t earn profits on long-term loans. Many went out of business. This shows that it is not only long-term interest rates, but also the slope of the yield curve, that influences the housing market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Could XRP Hit $1 by Q3?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) could be an interesting cryptocurrency to consider, whether it's able to hit the magical $1 level…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

How to Make Money From Real Estate Investing

| Puja Tayal

Real estate is the most expensive purchase or investment you make in a lifetime. You want to get it right…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think these two tokens are starting to look attractive right now.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

3 Growth Stocks Climbing as the TSX Falls

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks won't let a poor economic situation bring them down. Each continues to beat out the TSX today,…

Read more »

thinking
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should Growth Seekers Buy Capstone Stock Ahead of Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Capstone (TSX:CS) stock has seen a fall in shares after a new merger was announced. As this new quarter comes…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own

| Sneha Nahata

Passive-income investors shouldn’t worry much, as these Canadian companies continue to generate resilient cash flows and enhance shareholders’ value.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Mining Stocks That Could Provide a Hedge Against Inflation

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three mining stocks could strengthen your portfolio amid rising prices.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

Winpak Stock Rises After Beating Earnings Estimates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Winpak (TSX:WPK) stock announced earnings that came ahead of estimates at US$0.52 per share, with the company achieving growth, despite…

Read more »