Home » Investing » Morguard: Should You Buy This REIT After Earnings?

Morguard: Should You Buy This REIT After Earnings?

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSX:MRG.UN), an undervalued REIT, just released its first-quarter 2022 results.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When this month started, I’d discussed some of the challenges that lay ahead for the Canadian real estate sector. Moreover, the 50-basis point interest rate hike enacted by the Bank of Canada (BoC) earlier this month has led to turmoil in the broader stock market. That said, today I am going to focus on an individual real estate investment trust (REIT). Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSX:MRG.UN) released its first-quarter 2022 results after markets closed on April 26, 2022. Should investors look to snatch up this REIT today? Let’s jump in.

Why this REIT has dipped over the past week

This Mississauga-based REIT owns and operates a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties across Canada and the United States. According to its mission statement, it aims to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders.

Shares of Morguard have dropped 5.6% over the past week as of close on April 26. The REIT is still up 4.2% in the year-to-date period. This REIT has put together a solid performance, considering the turbulence we have seen in Canadian and global markets. Indeed, the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 321 points in yesterday’s trading session.

How does Morguard look after its first-quarter earnings release?

In the first quarter of 2022, Morguard reported net operating income (NOI) of $17.4 million — up 14% from the previous year. It benefited marginally from a shift in the foreign exchange rate. Meanwhile, net income surged $143 million from the first quarter of 2021 to $171 million. This jump was powered by a higher non-cash fair value gain on its real estate properties. Moreover, basic funds from operations (FFO) rose 17% year over year to $0.33 per unit. Total revenue from real estate properties were reported at $65.2 million — up from $60.3 million in the previous year.

Morguard’s property count remained flat in the year-over-year period at 43 in total. Meanwhile, it reported occupancy of 93.8% in Canada, a marginal improvement from the prior year and 96.3% in the United States. Average monthly rent was also up from the first quarter of 2021.

On the corporate side, Morguard entered conditional agreements to sell two of its properties in the United States, which will provide net proceeds of $88.1 million. Its total assets have climbed to $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2022 compared to $3.5 billion in the prior year.

Should you snatch up Morguard REIT today?

Back in October 2021, I’d recommended investors snatch up REITs as a hedge against inflation. Shares of this REIT currently possess a very favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Morguard briefly rose into technically overbought territory last week but has since fallen back to neutral levels.

On April 14, Morguard declared an April 2022 distribution of $0.0583 per share. It offers monthly dividend payouts. This represents a 3.8% yield.

I’m looking to snatch up this rock-solid REIT after this encouraging earnings report. It offers nice value and consistent income in the face of a choppy market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MORGUARD NA RESIDENTIAL REIT UNITS.

More on Investing

railroad with nature background
Stocks for Beginners

1 Top TSX Railway Stock Beginners Should Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

CN Rail keeps the goods moving around the country. Here’s why it's a great pick for new investors.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

4 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income Today

| Robin Brown

Looking for great Canadian stocks to own for reliable monthly passive income? Here are four top TSX dividend stocks to…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Tech Stocks

Growth Investors: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy at Fire-Sale Prices

| Nicholas Dobroruka

It may be years until we see discounts like these again. Here are three top TSX stocks trading at must-buy…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Investing

1 Incredibly Cheap Financial Stock to Defend Against a Bear Market Moment

| Joey Frenette

IA Financial (TSX:IAG) is a single-digit-P/E dividend stock that Canadian investors may wish to look at if they fear a…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Mining Sector Analysis: Is Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM) Stock Undervalued?

| Tony Dong

The TSX mining stock was a hot pick in Q1 2022, but is it a good idea moving forward?

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) Correction Phase: Is it Time to Buy?

| Adam Othman

If you want to diversify your metal holdings, a copper stock could be a brilliant addition to your portfolio, unless…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Dividend Stocks

1 Tech-Driven ETF You Should Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Consider this ETF run by artificial intelligence if you don’t know where to begin investing in exchange-traded funds.

Read more »

TSX Today
Investing

What to Watch on the TSX Today on April 27

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Low investor sentiment triggered by rising interest rates in Canada and abroad, China’s pandemic lockdowns, changing perceptions about the indomitability…

Read more »