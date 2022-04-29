Home » Investing » 3 Dividend ETFs to Buy With Excellent Yields

3 Dividend ETFs to Buy With Excellent Yields

Creating a dividend portfolio from scratch might be challenging. A straightforward alternative is to buy a ready-made portfolio in the form of dividend ETFs.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Creating a dividend portfolio, especially for beginner investors, can be relatively challenging. That’s because it’s not as simple as putting the best-yielding stocks together. You have to take capital preservation/appreciation into consideration and ensure adequate dividend sustainability.

Otherwise, you will have to rebalance the portfolio quite frequently, which might not be a savvy capital preservation choice.

Dividend ETFs can be a decent intermediary and long-term solutions, and there are three high-yield ones that should be on your radar right now.

A covered call tech ETF

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF (TSX:TXF) is heavily invested in the U.S. tech market, and a relatively small portion (less than one-tenth) is from international tech investments (mostly non-Canadian). And while a heavy tech lean usually means growth, not dividends, the generous quarterly distributions of this ETF make it a perfect choice for those looking for decent income potential.

It’s currently offering a juicy, 12-month trailing distribution yield of about 10.5%, which is a number you would be hard-pressed to find in individual stocks, unless they are going downhill at a dangerous pace. The distributions vary wildly, but they have mostly gone up in the last three years. The price has also grown roughly 67% in the previous decade.

A global utilities ETF

Most stock investors might find a utility ETF like Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF (TSX:HUTL) familiar territory when it comes to dividends. The aim is to consolidate the primary strength of utilities and, partly, the energy sector into one diversified basket of securities. This passively managed ETF only has 30 underlying securities, and the top 10 include Fortis as well.

There is a decent number of European securities as well. Despite being passively managed, the fund comes with a high management fee of 0.5%, but that’s not too bitter a pill to swallow considering the ETF’s monthly distributions and the current yield of 6.9%. It also doesn’t vary its payouts and has been paying $0.1166 per month per share since 2019.

A covered call utilities ETF

If you are looking for something more locally focused, BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSX:ZWU) might be more up your alley. It’s made up of 75 holdings, two-thirds of which are Canadian, and the rest are from the United States. The spread includes utilities, energy, and telecom. This ETF comes with a relatively higher MER (0.71%) but a lighter risk rating (low to medium).

As for the distributions, the current yield is 6.9%, which is generous enough. The distribution changes and is sometimes lowered but never by a significant enough margin. The monthly distribution frequency is an exciting feature, especially for people trying to create a passive-income source with this investment.

Foolish takeaway

The stocks vs. ETFs dividend potential is not as easy to determine as the potential of each within its domain. However, thanks to their diversification and distribution yield, the three ETFs might be considered slightly better buys than most average dividend stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

These Long-Term Growth Stocks Are Some of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

With so much volatility in markets lately, these two high-quality dividend stocks are some of the best long-term investments to…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 Passive Dividend Investing Tips

| Kay Ng

Do you want to buy dividend stocks and hold them passively for income? Here are a few tips to improve…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Earn $125/Month

| Adam Othman

When you are locking in a high yield, it's a bright idea to assess if the payout is sustainable or…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Dividend stocks are an important part of a diversified retirement portfolio.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Love Dividends? 3 TSX Stocks to Count On

| Sneha Nahata

These top dividend stocks offer passive income, add stability to your portfolio, and provide a hedge against inflation.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

These two energy stocks and one REIT combined provide an average dividend yield of 5.95%, while protecting you from inflation.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Early Retirement: 2 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Make You Rich by Retirement

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top TSX dividend stocks could help you meet your early retirement goals fast if you buy them now.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Reliable TSX Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These two top Canadian dividend stocks have good track records of generating reliable passive income for investors.

Read more »