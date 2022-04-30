Home » Investing » Could Ripple (XRP) Be the Next Bitcoin?

Could Ripple (XRP) Be the Next Bitcoin?

Despite being the top asset in the crypto market and crypto forerunner, Bitcoin is not invulnerable. With enough traction, newer cryptocurrencies could dethrone it.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

How does one asset dethrone another from the top spot and take its place? There is no simple answer because the top spot can take many shapes. The most common of which (especially when it comes to stocks) is market capitalization. But there are other quantifiers as well.

For example, in the crypto market, many cryptocurrencies have left the top dog Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in the dust when it comes to trading activity. But when it comes to market capitalization, only Ethereum has any realistic chance of surpassing Bitcoin. It might even be slightly more famous and well known compared to crypto, thanks to its secondary markets and investment assets it’s associated with (like NFTs).

For other cryptocurrencies, like Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP), becoming the next Bitcoin would be challenging, to say the least.

Bitcoin vs. Ripple

Bitcoin and Ripple have several differences. Bitcoin is the cryptocurrency with its own blockchain, while Ripple was created as a payment settlement system. This alone makes it a serious competitor to Bitcoin, as it’s more likely to be adopted by the existing banking/financial systems than Bitcoin (which is still primarily coveted as an investment asset).

However, Ripple fails as an actual cryptocurrency. When it comes to paying for goods and services via crypto, Bitcoin has a much higher chance of being accepted than Ripple.

The fundamental technological difference between the two is that where Bitcoin follows a proof-of-work system for validating the transaction, Ripple uses a consensus protocol.

The next Bitcoin?

Despite the differences, many of which are in Ripple’s favour, its chances of becoming the next Bitcoin are pretty low for several reasons. It’s currently the seventh-largest crypto by market cap, and Bitcoin is about 23 times larger than Ripple. So, the smaller crypto is hardly on track to displace Bitcoin from the top spot. It might not even be possible if Bitcoin’s price reaches four digits instead of the current five.

The same goes for the price tag. At its best, Ripple couldn’t even cross US$4 per unit, whereas Bitcoin reached over US$67,500.

The one area where Ripple might be considered a more promising crypto investment compared to Bitcoin is its growth potential. Even if we just use re-reaching the former peak as the comparison benchmark, Ripple far outstrips Bitcoin. The largest crypto is trading at a 43% discount to its peak.

Ripple, however, can grow your investment capital 2.5 times just by reaching its 2021 peak and about five times growth if it reached its all-time high peak in 2017. Bitcoin will have to break through several expectations and ceilings to reach that mark.

Foolish takeaway

If you are not intimately familiar with the intricacies of crypto investing and different cryptocurrencies, you will naturally learn more about Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency that everyone, from retail investors to institutional ones, is investing in. But out of the two, Ripple might be a slightly better buy, even if it can never become the next Bitcoin.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

1 Top Cryptocurrency to Watch Out for in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

DeFIChain is among the largest cryptocurrencies in the world and is well poised to deliver outsized gains to long-term investors.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC): Could it Crash to $10,000 in 2022?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Despite Bitcoin’s recovery above US$40,000, analysts don’t rule out a crypto market crash due to macro factors affecting risky assets.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Cryptocurrency

Could XRP Hit $1 by Q3?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) could be an interesting cryptocurrency to consider, whether it's able to hit the magical $1 level…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think these two tokens are starting to look attractive right now.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

How Long Will the Crypto Winter Last?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

The crypto bear market could be short lived, and investors should have Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) on their radar.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy in May

| Aditya Raghunath

Cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Tron, and Tezos might outperform the broader market in the long term.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin or Ripple (XRP): Which Should You Buy?

| Adam Othman

You might have the top cryptocurrency on your radar if you are entering the crypto trading world, but one of…

Read more »

Clean energy
Cryptocurrency

ESG Investors: This Crypto Stock Uses 100% Renewable Energy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s first publicly listed crypto miner should attract ESG investors because it uses 100% renewable energy.

Read more »