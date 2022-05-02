Home » Investing » 3 Clean Energy Stocks That Offer Incredible Long-Term Value

3 Clean Energy Stocks That Offer Incredible Long-Term Value

Clean energy stocks are where many long-term investors should be focusing their attention, and these three have strong reasons to warrant that attention.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
Clean energy

Image source: Getty Images

Traditional energy stocks are looking less and less appealing these days — especially in today’s volatile market. The TSX today continues to slump, down 6% in the last month alone. Meanwhile, the TSX Energy Capped Index remains down 4% in the last week alone. And it’s why some may want to look to clean energy stocks.

Granted, energy stocks have been improving over the last few months. But it remains a volatile situation for oil and gas companies. That became especially apparent from the war in Ukraine causing sanctions against Russia. Furthermore, the lockdowns in China have also hampered growth.

With that in mind, this poor market does leave opportunity among clean energy stocks for those willing to wait. But don’t worry; you won’t have to wait long.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is a great place to start for Motley Fool investors among clean energy stocks — especially those that aren’t sure even how to start investing in this area. That’s because Brookfield pretty much does it all.

The company has a diverse range of clean energy assets around the world. That gives you a diversity of clean energy options but also diversity of countries — countries that are expanding their clean energy offerings. The war in Ukraine is causing countries to focus on creating their own power, rather than depending on others.

And yet Brookfield remains a solid long-term value play. It trades at a valuable 1.95 times book value. Further, even though shares are down 4% in the last year, those shares are still up 98% in the last five years. And finally, it’s expected that this stock will experience astronomical growth in the near future, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio at an insane 1,670!

While you wait, investors can also look forward to a dividend yield of 3.39% for clean energy stocks like this one.

Ballard Power

Another one of the clean energy stocks I’d consider has to be Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)(NASDAQ:BLDP). Ballard provides electronic power to everything except road vehicles. So, marine equipment, trains, subway cars, and really anything else you can think of, Ballard operates there.

This provides significant opportunities for Motley Fool investors wanting in on clean energy stocks. With such a diverse profile, and a portfolio filled with long-term contracts, it provides incredible value at today’s prices. Right now, it trades at 1.87 times book value, with a target price more than double its share price today from analysts.

Finally, with earnings due out on May 8, it could be a great time to buy Ballard stock before a nice, little boost. But for now, you can pick up the stock at valuable prices. Shares are down 33% year to date and 178% in the last five years.

Cameco

So, you have diverse power, electric power, and now you need some nuclear power if you want in on clean energy stocks. Granted, Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) hasn’t been the most stable of stocks in the last few years. Uranium stocks went up and down from retail traders, but long-term investors should know Cameco stock has significant opportunities to be had.

Cameco continues to be one of the largest uranium providers in the world. And recently, with sanctions against Russia, it’s been expanding its operations. There are 450 nuclear power plants in the world right now, and more are being commissioned each year. China alone will add another 50, not to mention highly populated countries like India. So, this provides Motley Fool investors with incredible value over the next decade or more.

Yet even with shares trading at high levels, its forward price-to-earnings ratio looks incredible at 365 as of writing. And it remains in value territory trading at 2.73 times book value. And yes, shares are down in the last month, but year to date, they are up 17% and 156% in the last five years. So, you’ll likely see stronger growth from Cameco with less time to wait for long-term holders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Should You Follow Warren Buffett and Increase Exposure to the Energy Sector?

| Aditya Raghunath

Though energy stocks have crushed the broader markets in the last year, companies part of this industry are highly cyclical.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Oil to $150? Buy These 2 Oil Stocks

| Adam Othman

Oil prices are soaring, and nothing is stopping their rise. These two oil stocks could be excellent investments in light…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Energy Stocks

Passive Income: This Canadian Stock TRIPLED its Dividend!

| Andrew Button

Canadian energy company Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) just tripled its dividend.

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices and growing fears about an economic slowdown could take TSX stocks downward at the open today.

Read more »

clock time
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural (TSX:CNQ) Stock: Time to Buy 1 of the TSX’s Hottest Stocks?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) has been white hot of late, but there are reasons why there's more outperformance to come.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU): This TSX Commodity Stock Is White Hot Right Now!

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock is a top value and energy play that can help Canadian investors navigate through a tough…

Read more »

thinking
Energy Stocks

What’s Next for Precision Drilling (TSX:PD) Stock After its Q1 Loss?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Precision Drilling could continue to trade strong in 2022.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Could Elliott’s Attack Really Create Value for Suncor Energy Investors?

| Vineet Kulkarni

While TSX energy stocks have more than doubled since last year, Suncor Energy stock has remarkably underperformed.

Read more »