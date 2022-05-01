Home » Investing » 1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy in Bulk

1 Oversold Dividend Stock I’d Buy in Bulk

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is an insanely good deal right now, especially considering it’s a dividend stock with huge growth ahead.

Posted by Amy Legate-Wolfe Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is one of the top stocks I’d consider these days. The clean energy company has so much going for it in the future, and yet it’s a dividend stock I’d pick up today simply for passive income.

These days, Brookfield is actually an oversold dividend stock. At the time of writing, it trades at a relative strength index of just 30, making it technically in oversold territory. Furthermore, it trades at 2.05 times book value, putting it in value territory.

So, let’s look at all the reasons a Motley Fool investor may want to buy this dividend stock.

How about the dividend?

Let’s first look at the most obvious reason for picking up this dividend stock, and that’s its dividend! Brookfield stock offers a yield of 3.36% as of writing. That’s $1.55 per share per year and was just increased this March by 5.33%.

But let’s look even further back. Brookfield has been providing a dividend ever since it came on the market, as it’s a real estate investment trust (REIT). During the pandemic, that yield dropped. However, long-term the dividend has increased at a relatively strong rate.

In the last two decades alone, the dividend stock boosted its yield by 252%! That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% that Motley Fool investors can look forward to for the next few decades.

The booming industry

If you look back at the performance of Brookfield, you’ll immediately notice that shares jumped back in January 2021. That’s because the United States had a new president, Joe Biden, who announced he would be putting billions into clean energy projects.

Brookfield stood to gain a lot from that, given that it has clean energy assets around the world. Not only that, but it has practically every clean energy asset you could think of: hydro, wind, solar — you name it. And that’s only growing, with the company retaining a strong balance sheet, allowing for further acquisitions and projects.

You’ll also notice that shares then dropped for clean energy companies, including Brookfield. This was from investors taking their returns, as there was a fallback in growth stocks. But that doesn’t make the investment any less strong.

The war in Ukraine has made it abundantly clear that countries cannot depend on outside entities for power. This has led to a major increase in clean energy projects across Europe, and it’s bound to happen for North America as well. As Brookfield continues to bring in strong earnings from this growth alone, shareholders will certainly benefit in the coming decades from the dividend stock.

What experts say

Analysts remain just as confident in the future of Brookfield, especially at these prices. The higher power prices in Europe have been fueling cash flow, and support future revenue and expansion for the dividend stock.

In the short term, there may be lower power generation from its North American and Brazil hydro operations. But long term, the company just had a recent debt issuance that could move along growth plans — especially as it has several assets under construction and soon ready to go. This would include wind farm projects in the United States as well as solar power in India.

Bottom line: analysts believe the stock will continue to outperform. And Motley Fool investors could be missing out on a huge opportunity with the oversold dividend stock. Because even if shares remain stable for now, you’ll miss out on strong passive income in the meantime.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe owns Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Build a $350K TFSA in a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are perfect for TFSA investors who want supercharged returns over the next decade and beyond. All…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Yields of 5.3% or More

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks all offer attractive yields and are high-quality companies that you can buy and hold for…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX-Beating REITs I’d Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three REITs provide stellar dividends along with TSX-beating growth over the last year, and there's likely even more growth…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Get Greedy With This 8% Yield Income Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This boring stock is perfect for passive-income seekers wanting a little less chaos and more certainty in their lives.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Long-Term Holdings for Your RRSP

| Adam Othman

Many astonishing stocks can offer you decent returns, regardless of the value you bought them at, but a discounted purchase…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 40 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield dividend stocks are the best options for investors, especially newbies, who are in the market for the long…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

+5% Dividend Yields: 5 TSX Stocks to Buy in May 2022

| Puja Tayal

Dividends are a great way to earn passive income. Build a well-diversified portfolio and lock in a 5% yield with…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

The TSX Index offers some great dividend stocks for a portfolio focused on passive income.

Read more »