Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA Investors: 3 Must-Have Stocks in Your Portfolio

TFSA Investors: 3 Must-Have Stocks in Your Portfolio

TFSAs are important tools that can help investors achieve financial independence. Here are three stocks you should hold in your portfolio.

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

Investing in a TFSA could help investors reach financial independence much sooner. This is because investors don’t need to worry about paying taxes on any gains or dividends generated in one of these accounts. However, investors have a limited amount of contribution room available to them each year. That means it’s very important that you choose only the best stocks to hold in a TFSA. In this article, I’ll discuss three must-have stocks in your portfolio.

Start with one of the best dividend stocks around

I believe that all TFSAs should hold dividend stocks as the foundation of the portfolio. This is because dividend stocks tend to be less volatile. This provides investors with a base for their portfolio that should be able to grow without the extreme ups and downs that you’d see with growth stocks. The most impressive dividend stocks are listed as Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. These are dividend companies that have been able to increase their dividend distributions for at least five consecutive years.

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is one of the most impressive companies in that regard. It has increased its dividend in each of the past 47 years. To put that into perspective, Fortis has managed to increase its dividend, despite having to deal with the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. Both of those events caused even some of the largest companies to halt dividend increases. Those 47 years of dividend raises stands as the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada.

Blue-chip stocks can beat the market

It’s true that larger companies tend to grow at a slower rate than small caps. However, there are instances where blue-chip stocks beat the market by a wide margin. In fact, it isn’t even that rare. In Canada, there are many blue-chip stocks that have beaten the broader market by multiple times. Take Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) for example. At the surface, it’s just another financial company with a less-than-exciting business. However, this stock is a proven winner.

Since August 1995, Brookfield stock has gained more than 4,100%. That represents an average annual gain of 15.1%. In other words, a $10,000 investment made in August 1995 would now be worth more than $428,000. Over the same period, the TSX has gained 356%. That’s only an average annual return of about 5.8%. Clearly, investors would have done very well investing in a proven blue-chip stock like Brookfield Asset Management.

If you’re looking for growth

It’s understandable that some investors, especially younger ones, would want to hold growth stocks in a TFSA. In that case, it would be a good idea to invest in more established companies that have a long growth runway ahead. This will not only provide the growth that investors are looking for, but also give you some of the stability that larger companies can provide. It also helps ensure that investors are buying shares of a company that has already proven itself to the market and consumers over the years.

One growth stock that you should consider adding to your TFSA today is Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). The e-commerce giant has taken a stumble over the past few months, but its business remains as strong as ever. Shopify currently holds the second-largest share of the e-commerce industry in the United States and has managed to penetrate many different regions around the world. Its platform and services are top-notch. Many merchants from the first-time entrepreneur to large-cap enterprises choose Shopify as their e-commerce platform of choice.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and FORTIS INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks to Load Your Portfolio With

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stocks to load your portfolio with? Here are two great long-term options that will appeal to every…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Stocks for Beginners

BMO Breakdown: Is ZEB or ZWC Better in a Volatile Market?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This volatile market has investors scared, but these two ETFs are strong options for those seeking a strong recovery or…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

Have No Time to Invest? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

If you want to put your money to work but are new to investing, here are two of the best…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

1 Massive Growth TSX Stock That Could Still Double in 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

I won’t be surprised if this Canadian high-growth stock’s solid financial growth trend and underlying fundamental strength help it more…

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Why Colliers (TSX:CIGI) Is a Top Canadian Stock to Buy and Never Sell

| Robin Brown

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) stock soared 4% after delivering strong Q1 2022 results. Here are some of the top highlights!

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Here’s How to Pick Growth Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Investing in growth stocks could be a massive step forward towards reaching financial independence. Here’s how you can get started.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Attention Gen Z: Here’s How to Enter This Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Generation Z was one of the biggest additions to the market over the past few years at a time when…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks Today

| Jed Lloren

Are you building your first portfolio? Make sure to include these three dividend stocks!

Read more »