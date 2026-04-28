Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before Volatility Returns

3 Canadian Stocks I’d Buy Before Volatility Returns

These three TSX stocks look like “pre-volatility” holds because they pair durable cash flow with tangible value support and businesses that can keep compounding through market noise.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Onex trades below its reported investing capital per share and is backing that view with buybacks and Convex growth.
  • Enbridge offers steadier infrastructure cash flow, a big secured backlog, and a high dividend despite Line 5 headline risk.
  • RB Global has a scalable marketplace with rising EBITDA, but the stock’s valuation leaves less room for disappointment.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Calm markets never stay calm for long. When investors start getting comfortable, that’s often when the next wave of volatility sneaks in. For Canadian investors, this usually means it’s smart to lean toward businesses with durable cash flow, strong balance sheets, and clear reasons to keep growing even if sentiment turns shaky. The best picks before volatility returns are not usually the flashiest ones. They’re often companies with resilient operations, disciplined management, and enough scale to keep compounding through the noise.

people ride a downhill dip on a roller coaster

Source: Getty Images

ONEX

Onex (TSX:ONEX) gives investors exposure to private equity, private credit, and insurance, all inside one Canadian-listed name. In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, Onex reported net earnings of US$617 million for 2025, or US$8.88 per diluted share. Investment capital per fully diluted share rose to $171.15 from $163.54 a year earlier. That leaves it trading well below its reported investing capital per share at the time of writing.

Over the last year, Onex also made a bigger move around Convex, completing its acquisition and deepening its insurance exposure. Convex posted 2025 net income of US$711 million, up 40% year over year, which gives Onex another growth engine beyond traditional buyouts and credit. On top of that, management renewed its share buyback plan in April, a sign it still sees value in the stock at current levels. The risk, of course, is that private asset values can swing and the structure can stay a little opaque.

ENB

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) owns critical pipeline and utility infrastructure, and its cash flow tends to stay far steadier than the broader market. In February, Enbridge stock reported record 2025 financial results and reaffirmed 2026 guidance. The company also said its secured backlog reached $39 billion. For the fourth quarter, profit came in at $2 billion, or $0.89 per share. Enbridge stock also offers a forward dividend yield of roughly 5.5%, which gives investors some income while they wait.

There has been real news risk around Enbridge stock over the last year, and that’s worth acknowledging. Recently, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected its bid to move the Michigan Line 5 case into federal court, so that overhang has not disappeared. However, the company also continues to invest for growth, including billions toward its Mainline and natural gas systems, while Enbridge stock expects higher 2026 core profit as new projects come online and power demand rises. So, for investors bracing for turbulence, that’s still a very useful mix.

RBA

RB Global (TSX:RBA) operates one of the world’s biggest marketplaces for commercial assets and vehicles, which gives it a nice blend of cyclical upside and fee-driven resilience. When companies buy, sell, or clear out equipment, RB Global benefits. In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, total revenue rose to US$1.2 billion in the quarter, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 10% to US$379.6 million. Management also guided for 2026 adjusted EBITDA of US$1.47 billion to US$1.53 billion.

In February, the company said its Orlando auction generated more than US$265 million in gross transaction value, which points to healthy activity entering 2026. The business now spans live auctions, digital marketplaces, software, and services, so it’s far more than a one-trick auctioneer. The catch is valuation, as the stock is not exactly cheap. But when volatility returns, strong platforms with recurring activity and good pricing power can still hold up better than expected.

Bottom line

If I wanted to get ahead of the next rough patch, I’d focus on exactly this kind of mix. Onex brings discounted asset value and buyback support. Enbridge stock brings yield and infrastructure stability. RB Global brings a scalable platform with solid growth. None are risk-free, but all three look like the kind of Canadian stocks that can give investors a little more confidence before volatility makes its return.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How a $10,000 TFSA Investment Could Be Set Up to Generate Steady Cash Flow 

| Puja Tayal

Maximize your savings with a TFSA. Learn how to invest and generate cash flow instead of using it as a…

Read more »

stock chart
Dividend Stocks

If Market Turbulence Is Coming, These 2 TSX Stocks Could Offer Some Shelter

| Daniel Da Costa

Reliable TSX stocks aren't just the best stocks to own during market turbulence; they're the best stocks to buy and…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be a Safer Bet for Canadian Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two high-yield dividend stocks, backed by strong underlying businesses and solid growth prospects, are well-suited for retirees seeking stable…

Read more »

dancer in front of lights brings excitement and heat
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Shine if the Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the Bank of Canada stays steady, IGM and Power look positioned to benefit from calmer markets, healthier asset values,…

Read more »

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.
Dividend Stocks

The April Market Twist Every Canadian Investor Should Be Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AtkinsRéalis is emerging as an April-proof TSX winner, with booming nuclear and infrastructure work that can outlast the month’s headline…

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

3 Resilient Canadian Stocks to Own in a Headline-Driven Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When markets swing on every headline, these three Canadian dividend stocks aim to stay steady with essential, repeat spending.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Dividend Stocks

This 3.7% Dividend Stock Might Be One of the Hardest-Working Picks in a 2026 TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the advantages of Dividend Stocks in your TFSA. Manulife Financial showcases impressive growth and reliable yields.

Read more »

combine machine works the farm harvest
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth Considering Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock stands out as a great mining stock worth buying for the dividend and the discount.

Read more »