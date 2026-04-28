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The April Market Twist Every Canadian Investor Should Be Watching

AtkinsRéalis is emerging as an April-proof TSX winner, with booming nuclear and infrastructure work that can outlast the month’s headline swings.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • April’s rally can flip fast, so investors should focus on companies with backlog, pricing power, and calm guidance.
  • AtkinsRéalis is riding long-cycle infrastructure and nuclear demand, with strong revenue growth and accelerating services earnings.
  • The upside depends on continued government spending and clean project execution, since delays or tighter budgets could cool the stock.
10 stocks we like better than AtkinsRéalis Group

April can look friendly right when investors least expect trouble. The month often brings fresh optimism after a shaky first quarter, and this year that matters even more as markets are juggling earnings season, oil shocks, inflation data, and rate hopes all at once. For Canadian investors, April can lift resource names, banks, and industrials, but it can also flip quickly when one headline changes the mood. So before the month is out, let’s take a look.

A small flower grows out of a concrete crack.

Source: Getty Images

The twist

The real April twist is that strength can show up at the same time risk gets more concentrated. The TSX recently climbed near a record high after softer-than-expected Canadian inflation, only to drop 1.6% the very next day as geopolitical worries returned. That kind of move tells investors something important. April is not just about a rally, but about how fast confidence can get repriced.

This year, that twist looks even sharper as oil has pushed higher while investors also shift their focus back to earnings. Oil rose above US$93 on April 22, helping support the Canadian dollar and energy shares, while market watchers said attention was moving from war headlines back toward company results. For Canada, that creates an unusual mix. Higher oil can help parts of the TSX, paired with sticky inflation that complicates the path for rate cuts.

So the April signal worth watching is not whether the market goes up for a few sessions. It’s whether companies can back up the move with solid numbers and calm guidance. S&P 500 companies are expected to post strong profit growth this year, but investors may be pricing in a lot of good news already. Canadian investors should pay close attention to businesses with visible backlog, pricing power, and long project runways. Those traits matter more when the market gets jumpy.

ATRL

That brings us to AtkinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL). It fits this moment as it gives investors exposure to infrastructure, nuclear, engineering, and long-cycle public spending instead of just a simple economic rebound trade. ATRL stock, once known as SNC-Lavalin, now focuses on engineering services and nuclear work across Canada and abroad. Over the last year, it kept building out its nuclear position, signed more preferred vendor agreements in the CANDU supply chain, won a role in the Alto high-speed rail project, and recently signed a defence-related memorandum with Hanwha Ocean tied to Canadian submarine capabilities.

The numbers backed up the story. ATRL stock reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $2.9 billion, up 13% from a year earlier, while services revenue climbed 16.6% and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) from its services business jumped to $0.97. For the full year, services revenue hit $10.8 billion, up 16.1%, and nuclear revenue surged 54.6% to $2.3 billion. That’s the kind of growth investors usually want to see in April, when earnings either confirm a thesis or crack it. On valuation, it still looks reasonable for a business with this kind of backlog and margin momentum.

The future outlook still looks attractive, but not risk-free. Management pointed to stronger targets, and its investor material showed record backlog levels across engineering, nuclear, and Linxon. The sale of its remaining 407 ETR stake also simplified the story and freed up capital, though it removed an asset that had long carried value for investors. If governments keep funding infrastructure, grid upgrades, transit, and nuclear refurbishment, ATRL stock could keep winning work. If project timing slips, rates stay higher, or public spending slows, the shares could cool after a big run.

Bottom line

That’s why ATRL stock feels like a smart stock to watch in this April market. The twist is not just that stocks can rise in spring. It’s that the winners now need something sturdier than hope. ATRL stock offers that with real earnings growth, a global project pipeline, and exposure to themes Canada will likely keep funding for years. In a market that can turn on a dime, that kind of stability looks pretty useful.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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